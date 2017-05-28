Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Chicago.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh AP Photo
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh AP Photo

Sports

May 28, 2017 1:35 PM

White Sox RHP Gonzalez allows first baserunner in seventh

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Chicago White Sox right-hander Miguel Gonzalez has lost his bid for a perfect game against the Detroit Tigers.

Gonzalez retired his first 18 batters Sunday before Andrew Romine and Alex Avila opened the seventh with singles. Romine's hard smash to shortstop Tim Anderson was originally ruled an error, and then changed to a hit later.

The White Sox lead the Tigers 7-1 heading to the bottom of the seventh.

Gonzalez entered with a 3-5 record and had lost his last five starts with a 6.99 ERA during that span.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice

Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice 0:14

Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice
Royals manager Ned Yost breaks concrete blocks at spring training 0:55

Royals manager Ned Yost breaks concrete blocks at spring training
VIDEO: Southridge Suns reflect on season 2:25

VIDEO: Southridge Suns reflect on season

View More Video

Sports Videos