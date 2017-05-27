Sports

May 27, 2017 8:59 PM

North Carolina blows past Miami 12-4 in ACC semifinal

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Ashton McGee and Logan Warmoth each knocked in three runs, and North Carolina reached double digits for the second consecutive game in rallying past Miami 12-4 on Saturday night in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

McGee's solo homer to right center brought the second-seeded Tar Heels (47-11) within 3-2 before a 99-minute delay because of lightning and rain. After play resumed, Kyle Datres scored on Tyler Lynn's sacrifice fly and Cody Roberts later followed with an RBI grounder for the go-ahead run.

North Carolina added eight runs in its final three at-bats, with Warmoth hitting a two-run triple before McGee's RBI double in a four-run seventh inning. Datres had two RBIs for the Tar Heels, who will face eighth-seeded Florida State in Sunday's championship. They also beat North Carolina State 12-4 on Friday.

Reliever Rodney Hutchison (7-4) held the Hurricanes (31-27) to two hits and struck out two in three innings for the victory.

