Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith AP Photo

May 27, 2017 7:26 PM

Keuchel solid in return from DL as Astros down Orioles 5-2

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON

Dallas Keuchel had a solid performance in his return from the disabled list, and George Springer hit a two-run homer to help the Houston Astros to a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.

Keuchel (8-0), who missed one start with a pinched nerve in his neck, allowed four hits and one run while fanning eight in six innings. His eight wins this season lead the majors and he's just one win away from matching his total from last year, when he struggled in the follow-up to his stellar 2015 season during which he won 20 games and the American League Cy Young Award.

Will Harris struck out two in a perfect ninth for his second save.

Houston led by 1 in the fourth before Springer homered off Wade Miley (1-3) to make it 4-1.

Welington Castillo had an RBI single for the Orioles, whose season-high skid reached six games.

