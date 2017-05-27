Chicago White Sox's starting pitcher Tyler Danish delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Chicago.
Chicago White Sox's starting pitcher Tyler Danish delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast AP Photo
May 27, 2017 6:18 PM

Farmer, Tigers beat White Sox 4-3 for doubleheader split

By MATT SCHOCH Associated Press
Buck Farmer struck out a career-high 11 in his first major league win, and the Detroit Tigers edged the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Saturday for a split of their doubleheader.

Farmer allowed three hits and walked two in 6 1/3 innings in his first appearance with the Tigers this season. The right-hander made his major league debut in 2014 and was 0-6 with a 6.84 ERA in 32 games before breaking through against Chicago.

The White Sox scored three runs in the ninth against Justin Wilson, pulling within one on Yolmer Sanchez's two-run triple. But Wilson struck out Todd Frazier and rookie Adam Engel to end the game.

