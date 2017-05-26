Arkansas pitcher Blaine Knight
Arkansas pitcher Blaine Knight 16) throws against Mississippi State during the first inning of the Southeastern Conference NCAA college baseball tournament, Friday, May 26, 2017, in Hoover, Ala.
Arkansas pitcher Blaine Knight 16) throws against Mississippi State during the first inning of the Southeastern Conference NCAA college baseball tournament, Friday, May 26, 2017, in Hoover, Ala.

Sports

May 26, 2017 9:07 PM

Arkansas beats Mississippi State 9-2 at SEC Tournament

The Associated Press
HOOVER, Ala.

Blaine Knight gave up one earned run over 6 2/3 innings, Jax Biggers had three hits and drove in three runs and Arkansas beat Mississippi State 9-2 in the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Friday night.

Arkansas (41-16) advances to face Florida in the semifinals Saturday. Knight (8-4) struck out nine and gave up just five hits and a walk. Chad Spanberger hit two doubles and walked twice.

The Razorbacks broke the game open with six runs in the sixth inning, pushing ahead 7-1.

It was a long day for Mississippi State (36-24), which was eliminated from the tournament after two losses in one day. The Bulldogs fell to Florida 12-3 earlier on Friday.

Mississippi State's Jacob Billingsley (1-3) took the loss against Arkansas, giving up three runs in five innings. Cody Brown had two hits, including a solo homer.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

CBC baseball team leads the NWAC East

CBC baseball team leads the NWAC East 1:13

CBC baseball team leads the NWAC East
Preparations continue for the Big 12 Tournament 1:36

Preparations continue for the Big 12 Tournament
Jake Browning before UW-Stanford game tonight 2:16

Jake Browning before UW-Stanford game tonight

View More Video

Sports Videos