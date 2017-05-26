Miami Marlins starting pitcher Don Straily throws during the first inning of an interleague baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, May 26, 2017, in Miami.
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Don Straily throws during the first inning of an interleague baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, May 26, 2017, in Miami. Lynne Sladky AP Photo
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Don Straily throws during the first inning of an interleague baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, May 26, 2017, in Miami. Lynne Sladky AP Photo

Sports

May 26, 2017 7:33 PM

Stanton's long homer helps Marlins beat Angels 8-5

By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
MIAMI

Giancarlo Stanton homered off the retaining wall behind the center field fence, a shot estimated at 460 feet, and the Miami Marlins beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-5 on Friday night.

Stanton's two-run homer was his 12th of the year but his first since May 8. It came during a four-run first inning.

Justin Bour hit a three-run homer, his 13th, and J.T. Realmuto had a solo homer, his fourth. All three Miami homers came on 3-2 pitches.

Dan Straily (3-3) gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings and won his second start in a row.

A.J. Ramos entered the game with two out and one on in the ninth to retire Mike Trout on a 400-foot flyout for his fifth save.

Jesse Chavez (4-6) allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings, his shortest start of the year. His ERA rose to 5.09.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice

Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice 0:14

Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice
Royals manager Ned Yost breaks concrete blocks at spring training 0:55

Royals manager Ned Yost breaks concrete blocks at spring training
The history behind Memorial Day 1:21

The history behind Memorial Day

View More Video

Sports Videos