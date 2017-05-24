More balanced Bombers gear up for state run

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:28 VIDEO: Southridge's Hui, Kamiakin's Clark talk about final state rounds Pause 0:33 Columbia Basin College headed to NWAC Baseball Tournament 1:37 VIDEO: Bomber softball ready for run at state 1:11 Pasco honor escort for traveling Vietnam Veterans Wall 1:30 Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools? 0:55 Habitat hands over keys to 102nd family 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state 1:51 Pasco soccer defeats Wenatchee to advance to state semis 1:02 Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The young Richland softball team beat Chiawana, Lewis and Clark, and University last weekend to secure a state berth. The Bombers finished third in the 4A tourney last season, and are hoping freshman pitcher Kaylie Northrop and a bolstered batting order can lend support to junior star Brandi Andrews on this year's run. dbrennan@tricityherald.com

