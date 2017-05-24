Sports

May 24, 2017 7:46 AM

Hulk scores 1, sets up another as Shanghai SIPG wins

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

Hulk scored one goal and helped create another Wednesday as Shanghai SIPG came back to beat Jiangsu Suning 2-1 in the first leg of the second round of the Asian Champions League.

The Brazilian, who joined Shanghai for about $60 million in 2016, equalized from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute. He then sent in a cross from the right for Uzbekistan international Odil Ahmedov to head in from close range in first-half injury time.

Roger Martinez had given Jiangsu the lead in the eighth minute after a defensive error.

Also, Jeju United beat Urawa Reds 2-0 in South Korea. Brazilian striker Marcelo put Jeju ahead in the seventh minute and Jin Seong-wook added the other in injury time.

