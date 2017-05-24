The young Richland softball team beat Chiawana, Lewis and Clark, and University last weekend to secure a state berth. The Bombers finished third in the 4A tourney last season, and are hoping freshman pitcher Kaylie Northrop and a bolstered batting order can lend support to junior star Brandi Andrews on this year's run.
VIDEO: Bomber softball ready for run at state
Kamiakin loses a heartbreaker to Snohomish
3A State Baseball
Pasco soccer defeats Wenatchee to advance to state semis
Action from Day 2 of the 4A regional track meet
Highlights from the 4A regional track meet
VIDEO: Jason Gesser, Ernie Kent talk at Tri-City Cougar Tailgate
Kamiakin softball survives regionals
Southridge football players speak out in support of coach Keith Munson
The Kamiakin High School soccer team was two minutes away from its first trip to the state semifinals Saturday when Snohomish notched a 78th minute equalizer and a stoppage-time winner to put an end to the Braves' special season.
The Pasco High School soccer team topped Wenatchee 5-0 on Saturday, the team's first win in the state quarterfinals since 2009. The Bulldogs play Central Valley in the semis, the team that knocked them out of the past two state tourneys.
The 20th annual Tri-City Cougar Tailgate took place Friday at Gesa Stadium, and men's basketball coach Ernie Kent, former quarterback Jason Gesser and other WSU coaches and staff members came to hang out with Cougs from the Mid-Columbia.
Edwin Aquino caps a wild state playoff opener by scoring a goal in the second overtime period to lift Pasco to a 3-2 win over visiting Mt. Rainier. The Bulldogs will host defending state champ Wenatchee in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Pasco soccer coach Matt Potter and senior captain David Uribe discuss their rivalry with Central Valley - their opponent in the regional finals for the third straight year - and offer some keys to postseason success.