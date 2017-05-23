Sports

Florida beats Stanford 4-1 for women's NCAA tennis title

The Associated Press
ATHENS, Ga.

Florida captured its first NCAA women's tennis title since 2012, beating defending national champion Stanford 4-1 Tuesday night.

In a final forced indoors because of stormy weather, the top-seeded Gators captured the opening point by cruising to a pair of doubles victories before taking three of four completed singles matches to seal the victory. Ingrid Neel provided the deciding point at No. 3 singles, rallying for a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 win over Taylor Davidson. Belinda Woolcock and Kourtney Keegan also captured singles victories for Florida, while Melissa Lord gave Stanford its only point at No. 2 singles.

Florida captured the seventh national title in school history, while the sixth-seeded Cardinal was denied its 19th championship.

Earlier Tuesday, Virginia won its third straight women's crown with a 4-2 victory over Atlantic Coast Conference rival North Carolina.

