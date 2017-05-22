Moyes quits Sunderland after relegation from EPL

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, Sunderland manager David Moyes reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Sunderland manager David Moyes has resigned after the team's relegation from the English Premier League. ﻿The former Manchester United coach announced his decision at a meeting with the club hierarchy in London on Monday, May 22, 2017. Rui Vieira, File AP Photo