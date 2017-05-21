Cleveland Indians Yan Gomes
Cleveland Indians Yan Gomes 7) is greeted by Edwin Encarnacion and Lonnie Chisenhal after his three-run home run against the Houston Astros in the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Houston.
May 21, 2017 2:37 PM

Gomes has 5 RBIs to helps Indians sweep Astros with 8-6 win

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON

Yan Gomes homered and tied a career high with five RBIs to lead the Cleveland Indians over the Houston Astros 8-6 on Sunday and complete a three-game sweep.

Gomes' third-inning homer off Joe Musgrove (3-4) gave the Indians a 3-1 lead, and Cleveland added three more runs in the fourth. The Indians are 5-1 against Houston this season, dealing the Astros two of their three series losses.

Danny Salazar (3-4) yielded three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts.

Marwin Gonzalez hit a two run homer off Zach McAllister on the 13th pitch of an at-bat with two outs and the ninth, and Alex Bregman homered on the next pitch. McAllister then struck out Nori Aoki.

Musgrove allowed a season-high seven runs and matched a high with eight hits. He lasted three-plus innings in his shortest start this season, and his ERA rose from 4.57 to 5.63.

