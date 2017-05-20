3A State Baseball

Southridge pitcher Mason Martin gets the last out, and the Suns celebrate their 8-6 state quarterfinal win Saturday over O'Dea.
Annie Fowler Tri-City Herald
J. Michael Kelly wins the 2017 HAPO Columbia Cup

J. Michael Kelly drove the U-12 Graham Trucking boat to victory in Sunday’s winner-take-all HAPO Columbia Cup final for his first victory in the Tri-Cities, exorcising the demons of a 2016 Cup that was stripped from him five months after the race.

Saturday Columbia Cup racing recap

Jimmy Shane wins two heats to open racing at the 2017 HAPO Columbia Cup, giving him the points lead over top H1 Unlimited contenders Andrew Tate and J. Michael Kelly heading into Sunday.

Heritage F22 P51 Mustang flight

Hydro Racing

United States Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jet and the United States Air Force Heritage Flight P-51 Mustang fly over the Columbia River Saturday as part of the Tri-Cities Water Follies Over the River Air Show.