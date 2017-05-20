Pasco soccer defeats Wenatchee to advance to state semis

The Pasco High School soccer team topped Wenatchee 5-0 on Saturday, the team's first win in the state quarterfinals since 2009. The Bulldogs play Central Valley in the semis, the team that knocked them out of the past two state tourneys.
dbrennan@tricityherald.com
Kamiakin softball survives regionals

Sports

Kamiakin softball survives regionals

Coach Tim Bisson and juniors Macy Christianson and Andria Skeels discuss the Kamiakin softball team's victories over Southridge and Shadle Park on Wednesday to advance to the glue crossover.

Edwin Aquino's golden goal

Sports

Edwin Aquino's golden goal

Edwin Aquino caps a wild state playoff opener by scoring a goal in the second overtime period to lift Pasco to a 3-2 win over visiting Mt. Rainier. The Bulldogs will host defending state champ Wenatchee in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Sports Videos