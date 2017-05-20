Mid-Columbia sports replay for May 20

On this day ....
2006: Kyle Howe threw seven innings of one-hit ball and struck out 10 to lead Columbia Basin College to a 6-1 win over Wenatchee Valley to claim the NWAACC East Region baseball championship. The Hawks notched their 40th win, becoming just the fifth team in NWAACC history to reach that total.
2001: The WHL’s Board of Governors gave unanimous approval for Mark Wagstaff to assume complete ownership of the Tri-City Americans. Wagstaff, a businessman from Victoria, B.C., previously had purchased a 49 percent stake in the team from Wayne Overland and Bob McCord.
1996: The Tri-City Posse opened the season 0-4 after dropping their home opener to the Long Beach Riptide 5-0. But manager Bobo Brayton had high hopes of a boost to the pitching staff with the return of John Weglarz, the reigning Western Baseball League pitcher of the year. Weglarz got an invite to spring training with the Baltimore Orioles but saw his innings dry up even after being sent down to Single-A ball.
1988: Joy Stock improved her personal best in the shot put by more than three feet and advanced to the state meet in two events to lead the Kennewick girls to the team title at the Big Nine district track and field meet at Zaepfel Stadium.
1984: Bill Alderson outdueled Dick Roberts down the stretch to win the Meadow Springs Seniors golf tournament. Alderson shot his second consecutive 74 to edge Roberts, the defending champion, by one stroke.
May 20, 1974: Othello’s Joe Cerrillo doubled in a pair of runs and scored on Kevin Stickle’s single, part of a five-run third inning as the Huskies overcame an early four-run deficit to beat Omak 7-5 for the North Central and District 6 baseball title.
1967: Pasco’s Lilly Roybal and Pam Dunham completed an undefeated season by winning the girls doubles title at the Yakima Valley AA Distict Tennis Tournament in Kennewick. Richland’s Diane Russell repeated as girls singles champion, and Kennewick’s Scott Osborne took the boys singles title.
1959: Jim Maloy pitched a one-hitter to lead United Finance to a 7-1 victory over BB&M in a Kennewick Pony League game.
