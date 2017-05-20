Highlights from the 4A regional track meet

Action includes Hanford's Kara Shibley in the shot put, the boys 4x100 relay, boys javelin and boys 400 meters.
Annie Fowler Tri-City Herald
Kamiakin softball survives regionals

Coach Tim Bisson and juniors Macy Christianson and Andria Skeels discuss the Kamiakin softball team's victories over Southridge and Shadle Park on Wednesday to advance to the glue crossover.

Edwin Aquino's golden goal

Edwin Aquino caps a wild state playoff opener by scoring a goal in the second overtime period to lift Pasco to a 3-2 win over visiting Mt. Rainier. The Bulldogs will host defending state champ Wenatchee in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Saturday.

