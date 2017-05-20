VIDEO: Jason Gesser, Ernie Kent talk at Tri-City Cougar Tailgate
The 20th annual Tri-City Cougar Tailgate took place Friday at Gesa Stadium, and men's basketball coach Ernie Kent, former quarterback Jason Gesser and other WSU coaches and staff members came to hang out with Cougs from the Mid-Columbia.
Edwin Aquino caps a wild state playoff opener by scoring a goal in the second overtime period to lift Pasco to a 3-2 win over visiting Mt. Rainier. The Bulldogs will host defending state champ Wenatchee in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Pasco soccer coach Matt Potter and senior captain David Uribe discuss their rivalry with Central Valley - their opponent in the regional finals for the third straight year - and offer some keys to postseason success.