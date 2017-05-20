VIDEO: Jason Gesser, Ernie Kent talk at Tri-City Cougar Tailgate

The 20th annual Tri-City Cougar Tailgate took place Friday at Gesa Stadium, and men's basketball coach Ernie Kent, former quarterback Jason Gesser and other WSU coaches and staff members came to hang out with Cougs from the Mid-Columbia.
dbrennan@tricityherald.com
Kamiakin softball survives regionals

Sports

Kamiakin softball survives regionals

Coach Tim Bisson and juniors Macy Christianson and Andria Skeels discuss the Kamiakin softball team's victories over Southridge and Shadle Park on Wednesday to advance to the glue crossover.

Edwin Aquino's golden goal

Sports

Edwin Aquino's golden goal

Edwin Aquino caps a wild state playoff opener by scoring a goal in the second overtime period to lift Pasco to a 3-2 win over visiting Mt. Rainier. The Bulldogs will host defending state champ Wenatchee in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Walla Walla beats Kennewick in PKs

Sports

Walla Walla beats Kennewick in PKs

Juan Montero scores Wa-Hi's only goal in regulation and converts a PK in the shootout to lift the Blue Devils to a narrow win over Kennewick in the season finale Saturday at Lampson Stadium.

Sports Videos