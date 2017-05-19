Sports

May 19, 2017 7:27 PM

Robert Hight shatters NHRA Funny Car record at 337.66 mph

The Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan.

Robert Hight shattered the Funny Car speed record at 337.66 mph Friday in the lone round of qualifying in the rain-delayed NHRA Heartland Nationals.

Hight topped the previous record of 335.57 that Matt Hagan set last year at Heartland Park Topeka and matched this season in the season-opening event in Pomona, California.

Hight's time of 3.826 seconds in his Chevy Camaro SS is the fourth-quickest in Funny Car history.

"We just had killer conditions today," Hight said. "You always run big records, big speeds and big ETs here in Topeka. The racing surface is unbelievable. We've been creeping up on this for a while. It was just the perfect storm today."

Steve Torrence led in Top Fuel, and Bo Butner topped the Pro Stock lineup. Torrence had a 3.682 at 328.54, and Butner a 6.613 at 207.78 in a Camaro.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kamiakin softball survives regionals

Kamiakin softball survives regionals 2:04

Kamiakin softball survives regionals
Southridge football players speak out in support of coach Keith Munson 1:48

Southridge football players speak out in support of coach Keith Munson
Edwin Aquino's golden goal 0:46

Edwin Aquino's golden goal

View More Video

Sports Videos