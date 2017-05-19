Mid-Columbia sports replay for May 16

On this day ....
2003: Sonny Garza hit a three-run homer and Matt Coffman added a key two-run single and also scattered seven hits on the mound to lead Othello to an 8-3 win over Quincy in a CWAC district semifinal baseball game.
1995: Hanford’s Jen Carroll hit a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to plate the winning run and give the Falcons a 2-1 nonleague softball win over Richland, their first over the Bombers since the teams switched to fastpitch four years earlier.
1989: Hanford tennis player Beth Trice raised her record to 14-0 in girls singles with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Richland’s Jennifer Trezcinski, leading the Falcons’ girls to a nonleauge sweep over the Bombers.
1978: Shortstop Dan Wodrich of Kamiakin was one of seven Washington State players to land on the Pacific-9 Conference baseball team. WSU coach Bobo Brayton earned coach of the year honors after leading the Cougars to a 40-13 record.
1974: Richland’s Scott Olander won the mile and 2 mile to lead the Bombers to the boys title at the district track meet for the seventh time in eight seasons. Richland teammate Niles Mayfield (pole vault, 14 feet, 1.75 inches), Kamiakin’s Steve O’Shea (triple jump, 44-8) and Kennewick’s Jim Jesernig (discus, 166-4.5) all won their events while scoring school records.
1964: Kennewick shortstop Marv Purvis had two hits, including an RBI triple, and a steal of home to lead the Lions to a 5-2 win over Pasco. The Lions clinched second place in the Yakima Valley Southern Division with an 8-2 record. Pasco, at 9-1, had already clinched the league title five days earlier.
1949: LeRoy Spitzer, Kennewick tennis ace, captured the Yakima Valley boys singles championship in Pasco.
