Mid-Columbia sports replay for May 19

On this day ....

1995: The Tri-City Chinook folded its operation in the Continental Basketball Association and moved out of the Tri-Cities Coliseum.

1984: Kamiakin pitcher Don Plowman, throwing on two days’ rest, tossed a one-hitter, and Jeff Simmelink and John Raekes each drove in three runs as the Braves rolled over Juanita 8-2 in the Class AAA state baseball semifinals at LaPierre Field. Kamiakin, winners of 10 straight, advanced to the championship at the Kingdome.

1964: Rich Armstrong hit a two-run home run, Jim Spencer a bases-loaded triple, and nearly everyone got in on Columbia Basin College’s 19-hit attack as the Hawks routed Yakima Valley 23-3 to claim the Washington Junior College baseall North Division title and return to the championship series with hopes of repeating as state champs.

1962: Columbia Basin College won nine first places — headed by Warren Sherlock’s victories in the 100 and 220-yard dashes — to unseat Yakima JC as division champions in the Washington JC Conference Northern Division Track and Field meet in Yakima.