Mid-Columbia sports replay for May 18

On this day ....
2004: Richland senior Zach Bixler successfully defended their Big Nine district titles as the Bombers swept the top three places in a qualifier for the Class 4A boys golf state tournament. Bixler opened with a 2-under-par 70 in the morning at Canyon Lakes and closed with a 2-over 74 at Sun Willows to finish at even-par 144. He edged teammate Ash Miles by two strokes and third-place Ryan Dahl by five. Kennewick sophomore Kevin Tucker tied for fourth at 149.
1995: Yoli Gonzalez’s two-run single highlighted a five-run sixth inning as the Othello softball team cemented its 8-2 win over Eastmont in the Mid-Valley League district playoffs.
1985: Blake Stancik and Stan Podesek won the doubles championship as Richland surprised the field in taking the Big Nine District tennis title in Yakima.
1980: Neither an ominous cloud hanging overhead or a seven stroke disadvantage could stop Liz Culver of Overlake Country Club from winning her record eighth Tri-City Tumbleweed Golf Tournament at Tri-City Country Club.
1977: Armondo Chapoy went 8-for-8 and collected 10 RBIs as the Columbia-Burbank Coyotes won both games of a Tri-Valley B League doubleheader against host Thorp 17-7 and 10-2.
1967: Fran Rish announced he was stepping down as head football coach for Columbia High in Richland after 21 seasons. “Twenty-one years is long enough to coach,” said Rish, who remained the school’s baseball coach and took over a newly created position of coordinator for athletics and physical education for the entire district. Rish’s teams won 107 games and 10 championships, though the Bombers were coming off an 0-7-2 season.
1964: Bill Vosper of Richland and Kennewick’s Willa Krogman were named the Bowlers of the Year to top the annual Tri-City Herald Bowling Team of the Year for the 1963-64 season. Vosper posted two 700 series, including a 739 for the second highest in Tri-City league history. He posted averages of 202 and 195. Krogman, a back-to-back BOY selection, threw six 600 series, with averages of 183 and 180.
