Sports

May 17, 2017 7:18 PM

Braves slugger Freeman leaves game after hit by pitch

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

Braves slugger Freddie Freeman had to leave Wednesday night's game against the Toronto Blue Jays after getting struck on the left wrist by a pitch in the fifth inning.

The umpires initially ruled that Aaron Loup's pitch did not hit Freeman. But with the Atlanta star in obvious pain, the Braves challenged and the call was reserved after a video review.

Freeman headed to the clubhouse instead of first base, with no immediate word on the seriousness of the injury.

Johan Camargo came in as a pinch-runner and stayed in the game at third base. Jace Peterson shifted over to take Freeman's spot at first base.

Freeman came into the night hitting 343 and tied for the major league lead with 14 homers.

