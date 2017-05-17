Mid-Columbia sports replay for May 17

On this day ....
2008: Freddy Barragan scored a pair of first-half goals despite a fractured right foot, leading Connell to a 5-1 win over Seattle Academy in the 1A soccer state quarterfinals.
2003: Wes Carmen’s one-out single scored Kalvin Bundrant for the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Kennewick held on to beat Richland 4-3 and claim its first district baseball crown in six years.
1994: The Columbia Basin College men’s golf team clinched the NWAACC East title despite a 322-325 loss to Spokane. The Hawks came within three strokes of finishing undefeated in league play but outshot Walla Walla by 19 strokes for the title.
1977: Richland freshman Gary Schmitke came through in the clutch to give Columbia Basin College a three-stroke win in a golf match with Spokane Falls and Eastern Washington State College on the rain-drenched greens of the Coeur d’Alene Golf Club. Schmitke posted a two-over par 74 to give the Hawks a four-man total of 296 to 299 for Spokane Falls.
1973: The Potholes Lakes are nearly fished out, according to a Columbia National Wildlife Refuge manager. “There are going to be more people here, and they are going to catch fish, but the lakes have just about had it,” said Thomas Charmley, assistant refuge manager.
1964: Larry Williams, coming off a two-hitter, allowed just four singles while striking out nine to lead the Tri-City Angels to an 11-3 win over the Wenatchee Chiefs and a split of their Northwest League baseball twinbill. Charlie Strange hit a two-run homer for the Angels.
