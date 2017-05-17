A Target Field security guard walks on field as rain delays the start of a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Minneapolis.
Sports

May 17, 2017 5:46 PM

Rockies-Twins game postponed by stormy weather

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI AP Sports Writer
MINNEAPOLIS

The game between the Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed due to stormy weather.

Dark clouds rolled in right around the scheduled first pitch and heavy rains, wind and lightning pelted Target Field for the next hour before officials called the game. It will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Thursday.

It's already the fourth postponement for the Twins this season. The Rockies have now had two postponements.

It means that an intriguing matchup between Twins right-hander Ervin Santana and Rockies righty German Marquez will have to wait for another day.

