Sports

May 17, 2017 2:58 AM

Asian soccer body to investigate claims of Kuwaiti bribery

The Associated Press
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

The Asian Football Confederation says it is opening an investigation into claims that Kuwaiti leaders of the Olympic Council of Asia bribed the region's soccer officials.

The independent probe announced Wednesday could identify leaders of AFC member federations suspected of taking bribes.

AFC executive committee member Richard Lai of Guam last month pleaded guilty to charges including wire fraud conspiracy in a Brooklyn federal court.

Lai admitted receiving more than $850,000 from Kuwait from 2009-14, including to help recruit Asian officials who might take bribes.

The AFC, which suspended Lai, says it is "duty bound to investigate" allegations which are "if substantiated, extremely serious."

Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah, the OCA president identified as "co-conspirator 2" in American case documents, denied wrongdoing but resigned his FIFA Council seat representing Asia.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Edwin Aquino's golden goal

Edwin Aquino's golden goal 0:46

Edwin Aquino's golden goal
4A district track meet 0:42

4A district track meet
Kamiakin wins 3A regional title 0:39

Kamiakin wins 3A regional title

View More Video

Sports Videos