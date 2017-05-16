Arizona Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas
Arizona Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas 24) points to the crowd after hitting a home run as New York Mets' Rene Rivera, right, pauses at home plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Phoenix.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas 24) points to the crowd after hitting a home run as New York Mets' Rene Rivera, right, pauses at home plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Phoenix.

Sports

May 16, 2017 10:03 PM

Tomas, Greinke help Diamondbacks top reeling Mets again, 5-4

By JOSE M. ROMERO Associated Press
PHOENIX

Yasmany Tomas homered against the reeling New York Mets again, and Zack Greinke pitched the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-4 victory Tuesday night.

Tomas has gone deep in five consecutive meetings with the Mets, who matched a season high with their sixth straight loss.

The Diamondbacks improved to 6-1 in their last seven games against New York. Of their 23 wins this season, 17 have come at home.

A four-run third inning gave the Diamondbacks a 4-1 lead before Tomas homered into the pool in right field in the sixth to make it 5-2. The solo shot loomed large when Rene Rivera hit a two-run homer in the seventh off Greinke to cut the margin to one.

Greinke (5-2) allowed four runs and five hits while striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings to beat the Mets for the fifth straight time. He got help from relievers Andrew Chafin, Archie Bradly and Fernando Rodney, who combined to hold New York hitless the rest of the way.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice

Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice 0:14

Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice
Royals manager Ned Yost breaks concrete blocks at spring training 0:55

Royals manager Ned Yost breaks concrete blocks at spring training
Hatcher appointed as Benton County sheriff 1:01

Hatcher appointed as Benton County sheriff

View More Video

Sports Videos