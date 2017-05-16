EXCHANGE: Ex-basketball player inspires urban farmers

It was a small farm nearly 100 miles away and run by a man he never met, but it was enough to provide Yatte Moore with inspiration.
Located on what was the last tract of property zoned for agriculture in Milwaukee, a former professional athlete started a farm that has spurred dozens of others to grow in cities' urban cores.
Moore is among those that found inspiration, and has been tending to an urban farm in a public housing complex in southeast Rockford for almost five years. Last month, he got the chance to meet the mentor he never knew.
"I always wanted to meet him, but I didn't think he would actually come here, so for him to be able to walk through my garden, I can't describe it," Moore said.
Will Allen, who founded Growing Power Inc., is a pioneer of urban agriculture in America. The former professional basketball player was in Rockford last month to speak at the Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful Earth Day Awards luncheon on April 25.
He spent the afternoon of April 24 at Blackhawk Courts Farms and Garden with Moore and his employees, teaching them how to utilize and improve their garden space.
Allen grew up on a farm in rural Maryland, the son of a former sharecropper, he went on to become the first African-American scholarship athlete at the University of Miami, and later a professional basketball player in Belgium. While overseas Allen learned how people in cities maintain farms, and started growing food for himself and his teammates.
"What I'm teaching ... a lot was passed on to me by my parents," Allen said. "My family has been farming for more than 400 years, so we have always been very committed to growing and eating our own food."
Allen said farms like the one at Blackhawk are the only way cities are going to be able to end poverty and improve the overall health of their communities. The garden at Blackhawk Courts is operated by residents of the housing complex, and its produce is available to them at all times.
"It has to happen on a local level," he said. "We have this responsibility to feed ourselves and we need to be able to do it in a communal way. This way the community can control their own destiny by growing their own food and being able to bring a community together around something very healthy."
Bringing people together was the goal all along for Zion Outreach Coordinator Ruth Fairchild, who partnered with Angelic Organics Learning Center to launch the garden at Blackhawk Courts.
"When we work in the garden, we're a family out here," she said. "All of these 197 units are a family. They know they can participate and it doesn't have anything to do with how much money you make or where you live. We are all treated equal."
Fairchild said the trip to Allen's garden was empowering for everyone who went, but especially for Moore.
"That was really like the biggest catalyst," she said. "He could see someone like himself, a black man, being successful in something that he loves to do."
Moore said he adopted a sort of "if he can do it I can do it" mentality after seeing Allen's success.
"He just motivated me," Moore said. "Because there's not a lot of us doing this. A lot of young African-Americans around this age, they don't like farming because they associate that with slavery and stuff. I don't get that. I do the farming because it's healthy food, and it's good food."
A basketball fan himself, Moore said the visit was nothing short of a dream come true.
"I'm honored," he said. "It was like when Kobe met Jordan for the first time, but in the farming world."
___
Source: Rockford Register Star, http://bit.ly/2p1PWKt
___
This story has been corrected to indicate that the visit took place last month, not May 16.
___
Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com
This is an AP-Illinois Exchange story offered by the Rockford Register Star.
Comments