NDSU softball team facing Oklahoma in NCAA tournament

The North Dakota State University softball team will face defending national champion Oklahoma in the NCAA tournament.
The Summit League champion Bison are making their fourth straight appearance and eighth overall in the Division I tournament.
They'll face the Big 12 champion Sooners on Friday afternoon in the regional in Norman, Oklahoma.
The other two teams in the regional are Tulsa and Arkansas. The regional winner moves on to a super regional, and the winner of that moves on to the eight-team Women's College World Series in early June in Oklahoma City.
