May 14, 2017 8:45 PM

Seton Hall's Prendergast throws no-hitter against Villanova

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa.

Zach Prendergast threw a no-hitter in Seton Hall's 1-0 victory over Villanova on Sunday, striking out a career-high 10.

Prendergast needed only 82 pitches and faced one batter over the minimum in the second game of a doubleheader. Villanova (13-30, 4-11 Big East) had its only base runner reach on an error in the sixth inning.

Seton Hall (28-20, 10-8) scored in the third inning on Matt Toke's RBI bloop single. The victory clinched the Pirates' seventh straight appearance in the Big East Tournament.

The no-hitter was the second in two seasons for the Pirates. Shane McCarthy had a perfect game against LIU-Brooklyn on April 15, 2016.

Seton Hall won the first game 2-0.

