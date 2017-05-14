Mid-Columbia sports replay for May 14

On this day in ...
2005: Scott Biglin was 9-for-14 with 179 yards and three touchdowns through one period, and the Tri-City Knights ripped off 20 first-quarter points in their 35-14 victory over the Palouse Thunder.
1998: Pasco’s Nayda Cortez neutralized Kamiakin’s big hitters as the sixth-seeded Bulldogs upset the No. 3 seed Braves 4-2 in the first round of the Big Nine district softball tournament at Lawrence Scott Park in Kennewick.
1993: Prosser sophomore Travis Hartliep threw a complete game, scattering five hits while not allowing a Hanford runner past second base as the Mustangs shut out the Falcons 5-0 in Mid-Valley League district baseball game. Prosser scored a run in each of the first three innings, the first on an RBI single by Kevin Cole.
1982: Mark Bircher hit an RBI single, driving in Tim Ruane in the third inning, and Dave Carlile tossed a three-hit shutout as Richland topped Kennewick 1-0 in the Big Nine district baseball tournament.
1980: The Kennewick Lions, behind Vickie Rich’s five hits and Nancy Anderson’s outstanding defense, took two softball games from the Richland Bombers 3-0 and 6-4 in a Big nine Conference doubleheader at Richland. “We collected three hits and started getting it going in the sixth inning,” Kennewick coach Phile Wolle said. “It just seemed to carry over to the next game, too.”
1959: Odie Mansfield hit a home run in the fourth inning with one on to lead the Kennewick Junior High School Cubs to a 9-0 victory over Pasco Junior High. Phil Martell and Tye Moody both went 3-for-3 for the winning Cubs while Harold Brunstead, the Kennewick hurler, struck out 11 and walked five.
