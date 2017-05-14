Mid-Columbia sports replay for May 15

On this day in ...
2010: Richland High’s Travis Fuller allowed one earned run during a complete game 3-2 victory over Southridge in a CBBN 4A district semifinal. Fuller struck out nine and walked one, as the Bombers advanced to face Kennewick in the title game.
May 15, 2004: The Kiona-Benton baseball team beat Naches 6-4 in the third-place game of the CWAC district tournament, getting a grand slam from Tommy Small and a two-run homer from Craig Baxter in the sixth inning to advance to regionals.
May 14, 1993: Kamiakin’s 4x100-meter girls relay team set a state-best mark to highlight the Richland Twilight Invitational track meet. Ari Skorpik, Jill Willis, Dana Riste and Fran Green clocked a time of 49 seconds flat, which beat the previous state best of 49.3 by Decatur. The Braves edged Richland by a single point for the girls team title.
May 15, 1974: Kennewick High announced the hiring of Mike Presto to take over the boys basketball team. Presto, a Ritzville native, was the coach at Lind for six seasons, guiding it to runner-up finishes in the State B tournament the previous two seasons.
May 15, 1972: Bethlehem Lutheran Eagles clinched the Tri-Co baseball championship with an 11-7 win over Burbank. It was the second straight conference championship for Coach Art Goldgrabe with an 11-0 record and one game to play. M. Ricard of Burbank led both teams with 3-for-4, while Randy Schmidt and Stancik each had two hits for the Lutes.
May 15, 1967: The Richland boys became the first non-Spokane team to win the Inland Empire High School Golf Tournament at Indian Canyon. Coach Ray Jurcich’s squad carded a 320 for its third tournament title of the season, led by Craig Bullock at 4-over-par 76. He was followed closely by Bill Heriford (77) and Steve Stull (79).
