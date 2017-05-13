Mid-Columbia sports replay for May 13

On this day in ...
2010: Kristin Ingalls drove in three runs and Caitlin Klepper allowed only one hit over five innings as the Southridge softball team beat Eastmont 11-1 in a first-round CBBN 4A district game in Kennewick.
2005: The Richland Bombers swept Kamiakin 7-1 and 12-3 in a season-ending Big Nine baseball double header, taking advantage of a Braves squad missing top pitchers Bryce Hjellum, Phil Liniger and Corey Neutsel. The Bombers suffered a serious blow of their own during the game when catcher Nick Cejka broke his hand when a Kamiakin batter hit it swinging at a pitch.
1995: Kristin Huston hit a three-run home run and Lynett Landon had a crucial RBI single as Richland defeated Eisenhower 6-3 to win the Big Nine Conference district softball title. Richland reached the title game by beating Wenatchee 2-1 in eight innings as Amber Alford threw a three-hitter, striking out six.
1989: Ed Cox pitched a complete game victory and Kiona-Benton jumped on East Valley early, scoring five runs in the first two innings, as the Bears rolled into regionals with a 9-2 win. “I thought he overthrew in the beginning,” Ki-Be coach Mike Hagen said of Cox. “I think he pitches a little better when he’s a little tired.”
1983: Kennewick beat Richland 6-5 and 5-4 in 10 innings to win the Big Nine Conference Southern Division baseball title.
1979: Umatilla’s Rhody Hays drove his 1969 Mercury Cyclone to victory in the 25-lap main event as Tri-City Raceway opened its 1979 season.
1973: Mike Cloutier was announced as the new manager of the Tri-City Imperials baseball team of the Northwest League.
1962: The Tri-City Braves snapped a string of 13 straight losses at Parker Field in Yakima, dating back to May 10, 1961, with a 7-5 victory over the Yakima Bears in the nightcap of their Northwest League doubleheader.
