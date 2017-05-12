Mid-Columbia sports replay for May 12

On this day in ...

2004: Jon Mecham threw his team-leading fifth complete game of the season to lift Columbia Basin College to a 6-0 win over Spokane in Pasco and help the Hawks clinch their sixth NWAACC East baseball title in seven seasons. The win — CBC’s 35th of the year — broke the school record for victories in a season.

1993: Kevin Cole went 4-for-5 and hit a key RBI triple to help the Prosser baseball team come back from a six-run deficit and went on to a 13-9 win over Ellensburg in a Mid-Valley district loser-out baseball game. Cole’s triple came in the sixth, and Tim Heberlein added a two-run single during a four-run inning for the Mustangs, who trailed 8-2 after two innings.

1984: Hanford’s Mike Malin topped Prosser’s Jim Early 6-0, 6-1 to lead the Falcons boys to a 5-0 win over the Mustangs for their first unbeaten Mid-Valley League season in 13 years.

1967: Mike Hansen and Dan Alley each threw shutouts to lead Walla Walla over Kennewick 2-0 and 4-0 and into first place in the Big Eight baseball standings. Wa-Hi moved a game ahead of Richland when the Bombers lost 1-0 to Wenatchee. Richland lefty Mike Fowler suffered his first loss of the season depite giving up just two singles.

1964: Rick Johnson threw a five-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts as the Columbia Basin College baseball team rolled to a 12-0 win over Wenatchee in the first game of a sweep of their Washington Junior College Northern Division doubleheader at Sanders Field. Bill Johnson and Jim Naslund each had four hits and three RBIs on the day.