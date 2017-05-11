Sports

May 11, 2017

LA Chargers quickly sign 1st-rd pick Mike Williams, 4 more

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

The Los Angeles Chargers have avoided any holdout drama with their latest first-round pick, signing receiver Mike Williams to a four-year contract.

The Chargers also signed four more draft picks Thursday.

Offensive guard Forrest Lamp, cornerback Desmond King, offensive tackle Sam Tevi and defensive end Isaac Rochell all agreed to terms.

Williams was the seventh overall pick, and the Chargers made sure the former Clemson star will be with them early in their relocation season. Williams is likely to play extensively in the Chargers' revamped offense.

Last season, the Chargers couldn't reach a deal with first-round pick Joey Bosa until August after major disagreements over contract language and a signing bonus.

The Chargers open their rookie minicamp Friday in San Diego.

