Sports

May 11, 2017 5:51 PM

Bills sign rookie linebackers Milano, Vellejo; cut 3 players

The Associated Press
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y.

The Buffalo Bills have signed rookie linebackers Matt Milano and Tanner Vallejo, who were both late-round selections in the NFL draft last month.

Milano played at Boston College and was the first of Buffalo's two fifth-round picks. Vallejo was drafted in the sixth round out of Boise State.

The signings were announced Thursday, a day before the Bills open their three-day rookie minicamp.

Buffalo freed up room on its roster by releasing three players, including Marcus Roberson, a third-year player who appeared in seven games with the Bills last season.

Also cut were cornerback Marcus Cromartie, an offseason free-agent addition, and receiver Corey Washington.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Huskies QB Jake Browning discusses 41-3 win over Portland State

Huskies QB Jake Browning discusses 41-3 win over Portland State 2:02

Huskies QB Jake Browning discusses 41-3 win over Portland State
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll discusses Russell Wilson's ankle 2:43

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll discusses Russell Wilson's ankle
Seattle Seahawks defensive line coach visits hometown children's hospital in Georgia 2:21

Seattle Seahawks defensive line coach visits hometown children's hospital in Georgia

View More Video

Sports Videos