Mid-Columbia sports replay for May 10

On this day in ...

2008: Kennewick starter Austin Pentecost wriggled out of numerous jams and Dustin Long primed the offense with an RBI double and two-run single as the Lions topped Kamiakin 10-4 in the 3A Eastern Regional baseball championship game at Roy Johnson Field. Later, Hanford beat West Valley 4-0 after earlier topping Southridge 13-12 to earn its first state berth since 2001, that after the Falcons started the season 4-9 and lost their first five league games.

2003: Garret Stevens scored his 17th goal of the season, and Richland keeper Jose Herrera notched his 10th shutout as the Bombers beat Davis 1-0 in the Big Nine soccer district championship game at Bomber Field. The win gave Richland its first district title since 1994.

1994: Kurt Lauman and Octavio DoValle Jr. connected for Richland and the Bombers took advantage of a full-sized field to hang a 2-0 win on Pasco in the Big Nine district boys soccer championship. Richland coach Octavio DoValle Sr. said his team had a real homefield advantage playing against the Bulldogs, whose field at Edgar Brown Stadium was 20 yards narrower.

1984: Tim Jacobson shattered the 19-year-old Richland record in the discus with a throw of 173 feet, 11 inches as the Bomber boys rolled over Kennewick and Eisenhower to go a perfect 8-0 in Big Nine track and field. The Bombers topped 100 points in each of their duals.

1967: Mark Rickenbach threw a two-hit shutout to lead the Pasco Bulldogs to a 2-0 win over the Columbia Basin College freshman team in nonleague baseball.

1964: Walt O’Neil hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs to fuel the Tri-City Angels to a pair of 2-1 victories over the Eugene Emeralds in Northwest League baseball.