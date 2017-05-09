Mid-Columbia sports replay for May 9

On this day in ...

2003: Richland’s Jayson Miller and Ryan Mead each tossed complete-game four-hitters as the Bombers swept Davis 5-1 and 7-0 to clinch a Big Nine district baseball tournament berth. The Bombers, the defending district champion, started the season 0-6 but won nine of their last 12 games to finish in a three-way tie for fifth.

1995: Grady Emmerson’s single over the Moses Lake infield and into right field scored Kevin Grant with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, delivering a 10-9 win to the Kennewick baseball team as well as at least a share of the Big Nine title. Grant’s two-run single tied the game in the bottom of the seventh.

1989: Heath Dolven, known well for his basketball talents, also had a knack for tennis. In Columbia Basin College’s 8-1 team victory against Yakima Valley College, Dolven raised his individual record in men’s singles to 12-1, beating YVC’s Santana Lakham 6-2, 6-0.

1984: Connell’s Greg Koelzer and Billy Walker each hit grand slams, and Terry Heiman added a two-run shot in an 18-0 rout of Royal and a sweep of the Yakima Valley A baseball doubleheader. Walker and Heiman, who combined on a two-hitter in the first game, also homered in the second game, an 8-2 victory.

1974: Five Richland boys gymnasts earned berths to the AAA state championship meet at the regional competition in Bothell. Don Bigelow finished second in rings with a 7.85. Joining him with state berths were: Curtis Rieck (parallel bars), George Konzek (rings, trampoline), Howard Burch (long horse) and Dave Neumayer (trampoline).

1964: Pasco’s Larry Maulden and Clark Kinion finished 1-2 in the mile, the final individual event of the day, as the Bulldogs overtook Richland to win by half a point at the Yakima Valley Southern Division sub-district track meet.