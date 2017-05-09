Sports

May 09, 2017 8:47 PM

Lackey strikes out 10, Cubs beat Rockies 8-1 for DH split

By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer
DENVER

John Lackey struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings and added an RBI single, helping the Chicago Cubs stop a four-game skid by beating the Colorado Rockies 8-1 on Tuesday for a day-night doubleheader split.

Chicago gave Lackey plenty of cushion with a five-run second inning. Javier Baez added a two-run homer in the eighth and Kris Bryant a solo shot in the ninth.

Lackey (3-3) allowed just four singles, a sharp contrast to his previous start at Coors Field, when he surrendered 10 runs on June 8, 2015.

In the first game, the Rockies cruised past Jake Arrieta in a 10-4 win.

Kyle Freeland (3-2) had one bad stretch in the nightcap. He allowed five runs, three earned, and four hits — all in a second inning that was compounded by two errors. The rookie left-hander finished with four walks and six strikeouts over six innings.

