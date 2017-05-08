Mid-Columbia sports replay for May 8

On this day in ...

2008: Pasco’s Jessica Solbrack tossed a two-hitter and struck out 12 batters, and Megan Antonovich homered and drove in four runs as the Bulldogs softball team beat Eisenhower 8-0 in the first round of the CBL 4A district tournament at TRAC Complex.

2004: Rob Sears was 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead Columbia Bain College to an 11-3 victory in the first game of an NWAACC East baseball sweep of Blue Mountain. In the nightcap, Todd Shaffer, Chad Nelson and Tyler DeVoir each drove in two runs to lead CBC (34-5, 21-3) to an 8-4 victory.

1999: Jarrod Crum of Pasco grabbed the lead on lap 50 and held on to win his first main event of the year in NASCAR Late Model action at Tri-City Raceway. Kevin Rhoads of Pasco led for most of the first 50 laps before being overtaken by Crum and Spokane’s Jeff Zimmerman. In a season-high 19-car Pure Stock field, Lee Evans of Kennewick won his second main event after Ken Albertin and Steve Burris collided in the west turn on Lap 24 and hit the infield wall, going airborne. Both drivers were unhurt.

1993: Kamiakin’s Ron Wright went 5-for-7 on the day and had five RBIs in a Game 1 win, and teammate Tony Mounce struck out 15 batters to lift the Braves to a 11-4, 6-5 Big Nine baseball sweep of Walla Walla. Zach Smith hit a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning of Game 2 to win the nightcap. The sweep helped Kamiakin clinch its third consecutive Big Nine baseball title.

1985: Christa Clay had six hits as the Kamiakin softball team swept visiting Wenatchee 7-6 and 5-2.

1980: Wendy Shiley had five hits, including a double and a triple, to lift the Pasco softball team to an 11-6, 6-1 doubleheader sweep of visiting Kennewick.

1967: Men’s basketball coach Jim Rodgers ended a short but incredibly successful run at Columbia Basin College to become director of student activities and athletics, a new position to be created in the summer. During his seven seasons as CBC coach, Rodger’s Hawks were 155-39, winning five straight Washington JC Conference championships.