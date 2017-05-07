Mid-Columbia sports replay for May 7

On this day in ....

2004: Britany Stumetz and Jenny McCourtie each hit three-run doubles as Columbia Basin College’s softball team defeated Wenatchee Valley 11-4 to salvage an NWAACC East doubleheader split.

1997: Kamiakin graduate Scott Johnson, playing for Arizona State University, fired a 68 to win medalist honors at the Pac-10 Conference men’s golf championships in Eugene, Ore.

1993: Kennewick forward Saul Mendoza recorded three assists in the Lions’ 4-1 boys soccer victory over Kamiakin in a Big Nine district elimination match at KHS Stadium.

1984: Dan Saueressig hit a three-run homer and Brad Smith carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning to lead Hanford to an 8-0 win over Wapato in Mid-Valley League baseball. The Falcons extended their winning streak to 17 games.

1974: Hanford’s Lane Boolen threw a no-hitter to lead the Falcons to a 2-1 win over Prosser and a split of their Mid-Valley League baseball doubleheader.

1967: It was announced that Bob Middleton, a star football player and wrestler at Kennewick, signed to play football for the Washington Huskies.

1962: Murl Stephens (men) and Willa Krogman (women) were the Tri-City Herald’s bowlers of the year.