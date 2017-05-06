Mid-Columbia sports replay for May 6

On this day in ....

2008: Marco Acevedo scored two goals as Pasco defeated Wenatchee 3-0 in the Columbia Basin League district boys soccer championship match.

2001: Kennewick’s Ken Nelson won the Flying Scot Class title, and Pasco’s Alan Brothers took the Portsmouth Handicap crown at the 25th annual Desert Regatta at Charbonneau Park.

1998: River View two-sport star Randy Brisby announced he would play basketball at Columbia Basin College. Brisby, who led the Panthers to the Class 1A state tournament, had interest from Gonzaga and Eastern Washington but decided to stick close to home. The announcement came a week before Brisby was headed into surgery to repair an ankle he reinjured during baseball season.

1994: Bryan Williamson had five hits as the Kamiakin baseball team swept Walla Walla 6-1 and 14-6 to finish with a 15-1 record and take its fourth consecutive Big Nine Conference baseball title.

1988: Kelly Blair set four league championship meet records — the high jump (5-foot-6), the long jump (18-11), the 110 high hurdles (15.2 seconds) and the 300 low hurdles (45.0 seconds) — as the Prosser girls took the team title at the YVA East track and field championships.

1984: Dick Cartmell rebounded from an opening-round 77 to shoot 6-under 66 and pull out a one-stroke victory over Jim Zimmerman and Steve Taber in the Pasco Spring Open at Pasco Municipal. Cartmell opened the final round six strokes behind the leaders and gave up another stroke when he bogeyed his first hole.

1977: Dan King fired a 72 at the par-70 Richland Elks course to take medalist honors as Richland beat Pasco and Moses Lake in boys golf.

1967: Columbia Basin stepped away from JC Conference baseball play and swept the Washington State freshmen 3-2 and 15-4. Mike Alongi and Pete Duncan combined on a six-hitter in the opener. Among the players on WSU’s squad was a Tacoma product named Ron Cey, who went 0-for-3 in the first game and 3-for-4 in the second.

1964: Herald sports editor Charlie Van Sickle reported in his “Dutch Rub” column that the Tri-Cities added a sixth athlete to the five already playing “major league football and baseball.” Former Kennewick star Lloyd McCoy, who played on the offensive line at Washington State, Columbia Basin College and San Diego State, was signed by the San Diego Chargers. The other five: John Meyers, Ray Mansfield, Mike Martin, Gene Conley and Ray Washburn.