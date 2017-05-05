Mid-Columbia sports replay for May 5

On this day in ....
2005 The Tri-City Americans selected a pair of defensemen in the first two rounds of the bantam draft: Eric Mestery in the first round and Tyler Schmidt in the second. Americans GM Bob Tory made a good choice in the fifth round with goalie Kyle Birch.
1995: Down 8-0 in the fifth inning, the Kennewick baseball team scored 12 runs that inning and went on to top Kamiakin 17-12 in a Big Nine Conference game that took nearly 3 1/2 hours to play. Travis Mitchell smacked a two-run single in the inning, and the Lions also took advantage of four bases-loaded walks.
1984: Hanford’s Jeff Bumgarner threw a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts, and Dan Saueressig followed with a three-hitter as the Falcons swept Prosser 14-0 and 14-1 in Mid-Valley League baseball. It was the 16th straight win for Hanford, which improved to 14-0 in the MVL.
1970: Tom Rainville hit a home run and Joe DeTray pitched two innings of scoreless relief as the Columbia Basin College baseball team defeated Spokane 6-2 at Sanders-Jacobs Field in Kennewick. CBC won the nightcap 9-0, as Dave McKay went 4-for-4 and Marty Lewis tossed a three-hit shutout.
1965: Gary Schoeppach fired a 76 in Yakima to earn medalist honors, as CBC’s golf team beat Yakima Valley 13-2 and Highline 11-4.
1962: The Tri-City Braves swept the Wenatchee Chiefs 5-3 and 6-1 in front of 1,377 fans at Sanders Field, raising their Northwest League record to 9-2.
1952: Helen Hightower was taken to Lourdes Hospital after she drove her Powder Puff Derby car into the fence on the south turn at Tri-City Speedway. She was released from the hospital the next day.
