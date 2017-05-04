Sports

May 04, 2017 8:59 PM

Mid-Columbia sports replay for May 4

Tri-City Herald

On this day in ....

2003: Jockey Jay Conklin rode Movin Meter to victory in the MNBA Ford Distaff Challenge at Sun Downs race track. It was the final race of the meet.

1996: Derby Day at Sun Downs got real exciting, and not just because of the race at Churchill Downs. Ring Neck Flyer — ridden by Nathan Chaves — carried 49-to-1 odds from start to finish in the sixth race at Sun Downs, covering 6 furlongs in 1:15 and winning by two lengths to pay $101.40, $23 and $13.40.

1989: Ryan Smith, Darrall Moore and Vincente Batres each scored goals as the Kennewick boys soccer team defeated Pasco 4-3 in Big Nine play.

1984: Kennewick starter Ed Potoshnik struck out 12 and Jeff Jones K’d 11 as the Lions swept Wenatchee 9-2 and 7-3 to clinch the Big Nine baseball title. Brett Hill added a two-run homer for Kennewick in the second game.

1974: Washington State’s Mike McCourtie (Othello) won the discus (173-4) and provided the winning points in the Cougars’ 84-79 victory over rival Washington in track and field. UW’s Greg Gibson (Connell) won the mile in 4:06.6.

1967: It was announced that Tom Phipps, Prosser’s all-state basketball player, signed a letter of intent to play at Oregon State in the Pac-8. Phipps, a three-sport star, helped the Mustangs win the state title his senior season.

1959: Chris Fleischer hurled a one-hitter, striking out 12 batters, to lead the Thrifty Drug team to a 5-0 victory over Auto Supply in a Richland National Little League game. Ed Kern, Thrifty catcher, blasted a home run over the centerfield fence with the sacks empty in the third inning.

1951: Al Evans had four hits and drove in the winning run with a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth as the Prosser baseball team defeated Pasco 11-10.

