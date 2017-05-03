Mid-Columbia sports replay for May 3

On this day in ....
2008: Cade Wandling was named Male Athlete of the Meet and led the Mustang boys to the win in their own Prosser Rotary Invitational. Along with anchoring a pair of winning relays, Wandling edged teammate Cody Bruns to win the 400 meters in 48.69 seconds, posting the area’s third best time ever in the event. The Prosser girls also won despite a trio of wins by Othello’s Courtney Kirkwood in the 200 meters, 100 hurdles and javelin.
2002: Richland’s Nina Doane struck out 11 and extended her scoreless inning streak to 65, and Morgan Richeson tossed a shutout in the nightcap as the Bombers swept Kamiaki 7-0 and 3-0 in Big Nine softball to finish an 18-0 regular season. The Bombers would go on to place third at state.
1998: Honest Cal, a 10-year-old thoroughbred, reached a milestone by winning the 25th race of his career, coming from behind to fittingly win the Rocking Chair Handicap on the final day of the spring meet at Sun Downs.
1993: Columbia Basin College’s Ken Bensel shot a 35 on the back nine in rainy and windy conditions, finishing with a 72 to take a 2-stroke lead after the first round of the CBC Invitational at Canyon Lakes.
1988: Hanford scored four runs in the fifth inning and reliver Craig Nelson stopped a Selah rally in the bottom of the seventh, as the Falcons beat the Vikings 5-4 in Mid-Valley League play. Chris Roberts had two hits for Hanford.
1984: Kennewick’s Beth Julian won the 800 meters and mile and ran on the winning mile relay team, and Otha Armstrong won the 100 and long jump and placed second in two other events to lead the Lions to a sweep of Kamiakin and Davis in Big Nine girls track and field. Kennewick improved to 6-0 in league meets.
1976: Tom Townsend, a 6-8 center who led Walla Walla to the 1976 state basketball tournament averaging 15.5 points and 14 rebounds, signed a letter of intent to play at Boise State University.
1968: Glenn Ferris had two hits and scored two runs as host Moses Lake defeated Othello 3-2 in a nonleague baseball game.
