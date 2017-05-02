Mid-Columbia sports replay for May 2

On this day in ....
2012: Brendan Shinnimin made a haul at the Western Hockey League awards ceremony. The Tri-City Americans forward picked up the Bob Clarke Trophy as the league’s leading scorer (134 points), then added the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as the WHL Player of the Year.
2009: Richard Renteria scored off an assist from Marco Acevedo with 11 minutes remaining as the Pasco boys soccer team wrapped up an undefeated regular season with a 1-0 win over Kamiakin at Edgar Brown Stadium.
1987: Dean Jackson and Mike Bennett combined on a no-hitter as Kamiakin beat Pasco 4-0 to complete a Big Nine baseball sweep at LaPierre Field. Jackson struck out five and walked five over four innings before Bennett relieved, striking out three and walking one over the final three frames.
1974: Richland’s Dick Wing set a school record in the high jump (6 feet, 2 1/2 inches), and the 440-yard relay of Gene Farris, Doug McArthur, Rich O’Malley and Bob Nash set another school mark (44.2 seconds) to lead the Bombers’ sweep of Kamiakin and Moses Lake in Big Nine track and field.
1967: Bob Utecht tossed a three-hit gem, striking out 10 to lead the Richland Bombers to a 1-0 win over the Columbia Basin College freshman team in a nonleague baseball game at Bomber Field. Billy Hedges scored the game’s only run when he doubled in the second and scored on Mike Maki’s single.
1964: Don Smith went 4-for-5 with a home run in the second game to lead Columbia Basin College’s freshman baseball team — known as the Hawklettes — to a 4-1 and 16-1 sweep of the Idaho freshman team.
