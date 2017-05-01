Mid-Columbia replay for May 1

On this day in ...
2002: Hanford’s Bobby Nelson shot a 1-under 71 at Horn Rapids Golf Course to lead a Mid-Valley League crushing of Wapato. All four of the Falcons’ scoring entries — Nelson, Brent Thiegles (77), John Dudley (81) and Ben Wolfe (85) — topped Wapato’s best in a 314-518 win.
1993: Jesus Arriaga scored four goals and had two assists to lead the Othello boys soccer team to a 6-1 win over Hanford for its first-ever Mid-Valley League soccer crown.
1984: The Kennewick and Kamiakin baseball teams needed 7 1/2 hours to split a Big Nine doubleheader at Roy Johnson Field. The Lions won the first game 12-11 in a contest that included a 45-minute rain delay, a triple play, 24 walks and Kennewick’s two-out, four-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning. The 4-hour, 25-minute contest made the Kamiakin’s three-hour, 6-3 wi nin the second game zip by.
1977: Jim Hagen of Burnaby, British Columbia, drove a 1974 Pinto to victory in the 25-lap NASCAR Modifieds main event at Tri-City Raceway. Bob Bryson was second, and Wenatchee’s Bob Jones, in a 1932 Chevy Coupe Super Mouse, finished third. Kennewick’s Curt Anderson placed fourth in a 1972 Crown Electric Vega.
1967: Dan Jacobsen struck out nine in a two-hitter and also drove in a pair of runs to lead Prescott to a 9-1 win over the Columbia Coyotes at Sanders Field. The Tigers took over sole possession of first place in the Blue Mountain League.
1962: The Richland baseball team took advantage of six Kennewick errors in an 8-3 win, knocking the Lions from the ranks of the unbeatens in Yakima Valley AA League Southern Division play. Doug Lukens went the distance for the Bombers. Kennewick’s loss left Pasco alone in first place, as Dick Hokanson won his sixth straight in a 5-1 win over Sunnyside.
1959: SP-4 Donald R. Watkins, a member of Company D, 324th MP Bn., US Army Reserve, won several awards during the Sixth U.S. Army pistol matches at Fort Ord, Calif. Specialist Watkins, from Pasco, was one of 35 competitors representing the 10th US Army Corps (Reserve) with headquarters at Fort Lawton. He also was picked for the Sixth US Army Reserve team, winning one silver medal and three bronze medals.
1951: It was a big day at the plate for area baseball teams. First, Richland “held an unannounced field day as they battered Grandview 15-2.” Jack Morrow’s grand slam got the Bombers rolling in the first inning. Later, the Tri-City Braves were “wearing all their best hitting clothes” in a 21-5 rout of Yakima Valley, the defending Western International league champions. Vic Buccola homered, tripled and hit two singles for the Braves.
