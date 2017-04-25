Mid-Columbia: Southridge sweeps Kennewick in MCC baseball pair

BASEBALL
SOUTHRIDGE 3-12, KENNEWICK 2-2: Wyatt Hull threw six strong innings and Jake Harvey closed out the seventh to lead the Suns to a win at home in the first game of an MCC twinbill.
Kennewick’s Cooper Shelby nearly matched Hull’s effort, giving up three runs and five hits in six innings. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate.
The nightcap had just as much drama ... until Southridge erupted for 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth to invoke the mercy rule.
Mason Martin, Tyson Daniels and Mason Perez combined on a three-hitter for the Suns. Nick Grade unloaded the bases with a double to end the game.
Kennewick
001
001
2
—
2
6
0
Southridge
200
100
x
—
3
5
0
Highlights: K, Cooper Shelby 6IP-5H-3R-2K-4BB, 2x3; Trent Sellers 2B; Jacob Schuldheisz 2x3. S, Wyatt Hull 6IP-6H-2R-5K-4BB; Jake Harvey 1IP-0H-0R-1K-1BB.
Kennewick
101
00
—
2
3
3
Southridge
101
0(10)
—
12
6
0
Highlights: S, Mason Martin 2IP-0H-1R-4BB-1K, 3R; Mason Perez 1IP-0H-1K; Tyson Daniels 2IP-3H-1ER-1K-1BB; Lane Hailey 2B, RBI; Nick Grade 2B, 3 RBI; Jake Harvey 2x4, 2R; Sergio Midili 2 RBI.
WALLA WALLA 8-5, HANFORD 1-4: Mitch Lesmeister hit a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning to help the Blue Devils pick up the win in the first game.
Dexter Aichele pitched a complete game for Walla Walla, scattering five hits and striking out seven.
In the second game, the Blue Devils scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to complete the sweep.
Lesmeister hit a triple, then scored on a fielder’s choice by Carter Davis to tie the score at 4-4. Davis later scored on a two-out single by Nick Zehner for the winning run.
Brady White and Brad Poletski each had two hits for the Falcons.
Hanford
000
001
0
—
1
5
5
Walla Walla
310
004
x
—
8
5
0
Highlights: Robert Young (H) 3x3, 3B; Mitch Lesmeister (W) 2B, 3 RBI; Turner Edwards (W) 2 RBI, 2 SB; Dexter Aichele (W) 7IP, 5H, 1BB, 7K.
Hanford
202
000
0
—
4
6
1
Walla Walla
000
030
2
—
5
8
1
Highlights: Brady White (H) 2x4, 2R; Brad Poletski (H) 2x3, 2B, RBI; Seth Ahrens (W) 2B; Mitch Lesmeister (W) 2x3, 3B, RBI, SB; Carter Davis (W) 2 RBI, SB.
CHIAWANA 19-16, PASCO 3-3: Marco Romero and Austin Bennion combined on a one-hitter, Miguel Barragan tripled twice and drove in four runs, and the Riverhawks won the opener of an MCC doubleheader.
Bristol McElroy and Andrew Vargas each drove in three runs in the game.
McElroy and Caden Kaelber teamed to give up just one hit in the second game. Barragan continued his hot hitting with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Pasco
003
00
—
3
1
3
Chiawana
259
3x
—
19
13
3
Highlights: C, Marco Romero 3IP-1H-0ER-2K-2BB; Austin Bennion 2IP-0H-0R-0BB; Brayde Hirai 2x3, 2B, 2R; Bristol McElroy 2B, 3 RBI, 2R; Andrew Vargas 2B, 3 RBI; Miguel Barragan 2 3B, 4 RBI, 2R; Trent Simpkins 3B, 2R.
Pasco
201
00
—
3
1
3
Chiawana
(13)03
0x
—
16
15
2
Highlights: P, Jacob Koening-Smith 2B. C, Caden Kaelber 3IP-1H-1ER-3K-2BB; Bristol McElroy 2IP-0H-3K-1BB; Brayde Hirai 2B; Marco Romero 2B; Miguel Barragan 2x2, 3B, 4 RBI, 2R; Brayden Childs 2x4, 3B, 3R, 2 RBI; Troy Simpkins 2x2, 2R; Nate Washburn 2x2; Riley Cissne 2x2, 2 RBI.
KAMIAKIN 15, RICHLAND 11: Payton Flynn and Brady Bush each drove in three runs to lead the Braves to a wild win over the host Bombers in the first game of an MCC doubleheader.
Kamiakin
174
200
1
—
15
13
3
Richland
504
110
0
—
11
10
2
Highlights: K, Ryan Dearing 2IP-2H-0R-3BB-4K, 2x5, 2B, 2R; Tyson Brown 2B; Brady Bush 2x3, 2B, 3 RBI, 2R; Nate Gee 2x3, 2B, 2R; Carson Green 3x3, 2R; Payton Flynn 2R, 3 RBI; DJ Cooke 2x2. R, Richter 2IP-0H-1K; Mendoza 1IP-0H-0ER-2K-3BB; Perryan 2 RBI; Robertson 2x4, 2 RBI; March 2B; Corrigan 2B; Guffey 3x3, 2B, RBI, 2R.
TRI-CITIES PREP 19-17, RIVER VIEW 0-2: Jared Hartwig threw a five-inning one-hitter and also doubled twice and drove in five runs to lead the Jaguars to the big win in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader on the road.
Jacob Amato also doubled and drove in five runs, while Logan Mercado and Max Nelson each had three RBIs.
Carter Ritala threw four solid innings in the second game and Trent Mercado struck out the side on nine pitches to close out the contest. Ritala also went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs, and Sam Harlow drove in five for the Panthers.
SOFTBALL
CHIAWANA 22, PASCO 3: Alexa Beutler drove in five runs, and Morgan Hirai went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored for the Riverhawks in an MCC single game.
Bailie Bunger also went 3-for-3 and scored four runs for Chiawana.
Chiawana
075
55
—
22
17
0
Pasco
011
10
—
3
9
7
Highlights: C, Maile Bishop 3IP-5H-2R-4K-1BB; Annalisa McKinney 2IP-4H-1R-3K-0BB; Morgan Hirai 3x5, 2B, 3 RBI, 3R; Bailie Bunger 3x3, 3B, 2 RBI, 4R; Sam Cissne 3R; Izabel Stohel 2x3, 2R, 3 RBI; Alexa Beutler 3x5, 5 RBI. P, Bailee Mack 2B; Ashley Stark 2B; Brizeida Quiroz 2x3.
RICHLAND 17, KENNEWICK 4: Miranda Camacho doubled twice, tripled and took part in six runs to lead the Bombers to the MCC road win.
Kaylie Northrop went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs and also threw three solid innings in the circle. Sydney Perryman was 4-for-5 with two RBIs and four runs scored.
Richland
611
81
—
17
18
2
Kennewick
201
01
—
4
4
0
Highlights: R, Northrop 3IP-3H-1ER, 3x3, 2B, 4 RBI; Brown 1IP-0H-0R-2K; Camacho 4x4, 2 2B, 3B, 3 RBI, 3R; Dewey 2B; Garza 3x4, 2B; Perryman 4x5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 4R; Andrews 2x3, 3B, 2R, 2 RBI; Pettit 3B, 2 RBI, 2R.
KAMIAKIN 14, WALLA WALLA 4: Mya Moore doubled, homered and drove in three runs, and Dani Mastaler doubled and drove in four to lead the Braves to a big MCC win on the road.
Kamiakin
204
404
—
14
13
0
Walla Walla
310
000
—
4
8
5
Highlights: K, Skeels 6IP-8H-4R-4BB-7K, 2x3, 2B; Moore 3x4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2R; Mastaler 2x3, 2B, 4 RBI; Brown 2x4, 3 RBI. WW, Sweet 2x2, 2 RBI; Barreras 2x2, 3B; Case 2B.
SOUTHRIDGE 4, HANFORD 3: Bailey Rose threw seven dominant innings and made the Suns’ four-run outburst in the third stand up for an MCC win.
Rose struck out 12 and walked two, giving up just four hits. Madison Hoopes singled in the tying run in the third and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
Annie Polster threw 3-plus innings of sparkling relief for the Falcons.
Hanford
101
010
0
—
3
4
2
Southridge
004
000
x
—
4
8
2
Highlights: H, Annie Polster 3.2IP-3H-0R-4K. S, Bailey Rose 7IP-4H-3R-1ER-2BB-12K; Julianne Hammond 2x4, 2B, RBI; Marlee Martin 2B; Meghan Kinsey 2x3.
DESALES 18, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 2: Sandra Holtzinger and Maddy Thomas combined to drive in seven runs to lead the Irish to an EWAC win over the visiting Patriots in the first game of a doubleheader.
Jessica Richards and Katie Steele each had a pair of hits for LC.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 8-19, WAHLUKE 2-6: Adrianna Jimnez notched 10 strikeouts for the Warriors in the fist game of an nonleague doubleheader loss. Bianca Gutierrez had a triple and two RBIs in the second game.
SOCCER
ROYAL 5, COLLEGE PLACE 1: Alex Contreras scored a pair of key goals, and Royal got one each from Michael Rojas, Alonso Hernandez and Antonio Barragan in an SCAC East win at home.
Rojas also had a pair of assists. Brandon Stapleton scored for College Place.
Tennis
Pasco at Chiawana
Boys: Chiawana 5-2. Singles: Evan Naef (C) d. Aiden Burrows, 6-1, 6-0; Brandon Phillips (C) d. Diego Gutierrez, 7-6 (7-1), 6-1; Alan Ochoa (P) d. Josh Fowles, 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 10-4; Braxton Bedoya (P) d. Alex Shulotyuk, 6-4, 7-5. Doubles: Cai Nyby-Mica Olin (C) d. Austin Barber-Gavin Gutierrez, 6-0, 6-1; Christian Domingos-Spencer Johnson (C) d. Hector mendoza-Edgar Quiroz, 6-3, 6-1; Mason McMahon-Brock Andelin (C) d. Esteban Espino-Esteban Madrigal, 6-2, 6-0.
Hanford at Kamiakin
Girls: Kamiakin 7-0. Singles: Kara Newcomb (K) d. Celeste Pe, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; Ashlynn Tate (K) d. Anna Jarman, 6-3, 6-3; Lisa Chung (K) d. Olivia Gillette, 6-1, 6-4; Savannah Forbes (K) d. Nicole Kimmel, 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Olivia Szendre-Carlin Cooley (K) d. Milena Stankovic-Siena Stephens, 2-6, 6-4, 10-6; Emma Van Eaton-Emily Heinrichson (K) d. Nancy Shoup-Molly Fleming, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2; Cassidy Hall-Madeline Lindholm (K) d. Katherine Moon-Salem Gray, 6-0, 6-3.
Boys: Hanford 6-1. Singles: Will Thompson (H) d. Tan Nguyen, 6-2, 6-3; Angelo Bravo (H) d. Wesley Chen, 6-0, 6-0; Nick Torres (H) d. Erik Vettergren, 6-3, 6-2; Blake Linde (K) d. Alex Ovchinnikov, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4. Doubles: Pat Monahan-William Chiang (H) d. Robert Miller-Trevyn Vrieling, 7-6 (7-1), 6-2; Evan DeSteese-Evan Bacon (H) d. Elias Cady-Andrew Smith, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3; Farhaan Chaugle-Victor Kuan (H) d. Darren Thompson-Taylor Forbes, 6-4, 7-5.
Richland at Southridge
Girls: Richland 4-3. Singles: Quinci Fisher (R) d. Grace Hamaker-Teals, 6-1, 6-0; Chelsea Li (R) d. Devyn Wolfe, 6-2, 7-5; Nina Horn (R) d. Alani Safford, 6-3, 6-4; Kaitlyn Hancock (S) d. Alana Cho, 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Alyssa Praga-Kamry Breard (R) d. Anna Dickin-Reagan Brown, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5; Savannah Brown-Taylor Yount (S) d. Devin Schnebly-Alli Mendoz, 7-5, 6-1; Lisa Morrison-Megan Hancock (S) d. Bradyn Nelson-Erin Swift, 6-1, 6-4.
Boys: Richland 5-3. Singles: H.Lipton (R) d. D. Caneado, 6-3, 6-2; G.Evans (R) d. K.Chen, 6-1, 6-1; J.Bullock (R) d. A.Duckman, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1; E.Edwards (S) d. E.Obermeyer, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Doubles: G.Landby-T.Merrell (S) d. J.Cook-R.Wagar, 6-7, 7-6, 6-1; E.Tayor-J.Harrison (R) d. M.Cramer-J.Erickson, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5; W.Heaton-R.Piper (R) d. S.Reathuford-B.Knutdsen, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
Othello at Ephrata
Girls: Othello 4-1. Singles: Zoee Roylance (O) d. Brianne Kliphardt, 6-1, 6-1; Angelina Chesnakov (E) d. Alyssa Freeman, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Tanaya Andersen-Katie Walker (O) d. Kayla Mullings-Mackenzie ODonnell, 6-3, 6-1; Daishawn Roylance-Macy Hampton (O) d. Hannah Goodspeed-Roslyn Martin, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1; Janae Freeman-Jenny Walker (O) d. Taylor Perez-Hannah Robinson, 7-5, 6-4.
Boys: Othello 4-1. Singles: Levi Garza (O) d. Ian McDonnell, 6-1, 6-4; Griffin Allen (E) d. Tyler Wagner, 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Collin Freeman-Kyler Villarreal (O) d. Christian Pugh-Derek Wright, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3; Josh Valdez-Miguel Lopez (O) d. Allen Pham-Clay Johns, 6-4, 6-3; Sterling Roylance-Asai Villarreal (O) d. Eli Whetstone-Hien Duong, 6-4, 6-1.
Kiona-Benton at Connell
Boys: Connell 5-0. Singles: Matt Dipasquale (C) d. Ethan Chapin 6-0, 6-0; Trevor Thompson (C) win by forf. Doubles: Colin Poe-James Colclasure (C) d. Justin Raap-Linden Kastl (KB) 6-1, 6-4; Ethan Morrill-Mason Hurst (C) d. Brandon Scevers-Vitaly Rizin 6-1, 6-0; Silas Chase-Mason Poe (C) win by forf.
Girls: Connell 4-1. Singles: Jordan Pratt (KB) d. Eva Garcia 6-1, 4-6, 6-4; Lexi Olson (C) win by forf. Doubles: Audrey Bagwell-Addiy Bagwell (C) d. Vanessa Perez-Ambra Cavalletto 6-1, 6-1; Nacy Vargas-Kel Zaragoza (C) d. Jennifer Crawford-Alexis Appel 6-2, 6-3; Jacey Naef-Macey Naef (C) d. Bianca Castillo-Jessica Gardner 6-0, 6-1.
GOLF
SUNCADIA INVITE: Allison Wanicheck shot a 10-over 82 and Brooke Cramer scord a 97 to lead the Walla Walla girls to 12th place in Roslyn.
NWAC Golf
Columbia Basin College’s Brianna Esvelt (Kamiakin) won medalist honors at the Green River NWAC league match that was held at Lake Wilderness Golf Course on Sunday and at Washington National Golf Club on Monday.
Esvelt shot a 78 for the first round, and an 82 for the second for a two-day 160, leading the Hawks to a third-place finish in the team standings with a 520 — 20 shots behind winner North Idaho College.
Also for the Hawks, Kendall Sage shot a 175, Kayla Olson (Pasco) a 186, Teagan Parish (Grandview) a 192, and Zoe Wilson (Prosser) a 215.
