College update: A pair of former Lions are looking good as Cougs

College update
A pair of Kennewick High School grads are putting up big numbers for the Washington State baseball team.
Freshman Dillon Plew is second on the team in batting at .314, with eight doubles, two homers, 10 RBIs and 26 runs scored.
Junior J.J. Hancock is hitting .294 with seven doubles, four homers, 18 RBIs and 17 runs scored.
The Cougs are coming off a series win over the rival Washington Huskies, taking two of three. Plew had a big series, going 5-for-11, including a 3-for-4 showing in Sunday’s game with a double and a home run.
WSU was taking on Gonzaga on Tuesday night.
▪ The Lewis-Clark State College women’s golf team was leading the Frontier Conference Tournament on Tuesday after two days of play at Arizona State’s Karston Course in Tempe.
The Warriors are led by Blake Greenup, who shot a 79 on Day 2 and is tied for second with a 162. Allison Kadinger (Kennewick) is tied for fifth with a 167, while Carlee Rhodes (Kennewick) is tied for eighth with a 170.
The final round is Wednesday. The winner and individual medalists of the Frontier Championship will earn an automatic bid to the NAIA National Championship at the PGA National Course in Palm Beach Springs, Fla.
▪ The Western Washington men’s golf team was in second place Monday after the first two rounds of action at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships at Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course.
WWU trails Concordia by six strokes with one day of action remaining.
Senior Jeffrey Marcum (Richland) is tied for ninth with a 4-over-par 146, shooting rounds of 74 and 72.
