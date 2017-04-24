Mid-Columbia sports calendar published April 24

BASEBALL
▪ The Hanford Flames Baseball Club will hold interviews for all coaching positions. Information: Spence McMurdo, spenmcmurdo@yahoo.com.
BASKETBALL
▪ Eastern Washington University women’s basketball will hold three summer camps: a high school team camp June 26-28, and Little Eagles and Soaring Eagles camps July 24-28. Coach Wendy Schuller and her assistant coaches and players will be on hand. Team camp costs $550 per team if commuter, or $200 per player for overnight stays. Little Eagles is for boys and girls kindergarten-fifth grade and costs $80. Soaring Eagles for boys and girls grade 6-8 and costs $80. Information: ewuwomensbasketballcamps.com
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
▪ Richland Parks & Public Facilities Department will hold the Rally on the River tournament May 6-7 to celebrate upgrades to the courts at Leslie Groves Park. $60 per team for junior doubles (girls or boys, no co-ed) for U-12, 14, 16 and 18, and $60 for adult co-ed doubles. Register at evergreenregion.org/calendar/details/541.
CONTRACT BRIDGE
▪ American Contract Bridge League Unit 442 meets on the following days and times: Mondays: 12:30 p.m. Three Rivers Beginners Club, director Marilyn Steele (392-2128); 5:30 p.m., Richland Duplicate Club, director Tom Edwards (946-1824); Tuesdays: 12:30 p.m., Kay’s Klub, director Kay Teal (521-2200); also 5:30 p.m., Tri-Cities Bridge Buddies, director Larry Lang (375-3474) standby provided; Wednesdays: 5:30 p.m. Hanford Club, director John Van Keuren (627-4416); First Thursday of the month: 6 p.m., Unit 442 game, John Van Keuren (627-4416); Thursdays: 10:30 a.m., Tri-Cities Bridge Buddies, director Larry Lang (375-3474), standby provided; also 5:30 p.m., Three Rivers Duplicate Bridge Club, director Marilyn Steele (392-2128), standby provided. All games are at the Richland Community Center except the 12:30 p.m. Monday game.
FISHING
▪ The Gordon Steinmetz Memorial Spring Walleye Classic at Banks Lake is May 20-21. Boats will launch from Coulee Playland in Electric City. Tournament entry forms are available at bit.ly/2oFf7PF. Info: George Allen at 509-326-5219 or georgeeallen@cs.com.
PARTY BRIDGE
▪ Party Bridge players meet from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Richland Community Center. Cards and partners provided. Cost is $1 per session, to be paid at the front desk of the community center. Information: Rose Moore, 509-539-9300; Lewis Smathers, 509-539-6800.
GOLF
▪ Canyon Lakes Men’s Club Horse Race is 6 p.m. April 27. $20 entry, with steak BBQ buffet at 5 p.m. Limited to 60 players. Register by 5:30 p.m. day of event. www.canyonlakesgolfcourse.com.
▪ The Canyon Lakes Ladies’ & Wine Golf Clinic will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Cost is $20 ($15 for Canyon Lakes Ladies’ Club members) and includes a beverage of your choice. RSVP in the golf shop or call 582-3736.
▪ Eight spots left in the Canyon Lakes Two-Man Net Best Ball Monday ladder league, which runs 6 p.m. May 1-July 17. Limited to 16 teams. Cost is $100 per player. Info and registration at www.canyonlakesgolfcourse.com.
▪ The Horse Heaven Hills Kiwanis Club will hold a benefit golf tournament May 11 at Canyon Lakes for its scholarship and children’s programs. Info: Dawn King 509-750-6440, dawn.king@charter.com or kiwanishorseheaven hills.org.
▪ 20th annual Hanford Fire Department Charity Golf Tournament is May 12 at Canyon Lakes Golf Course. Tournament benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the Washington State Council of Fire Fighters.
▪ Registration for the Jeff Bender Golf Academy’s clinics for Tuesday nights in May is open. Classes will help beginning and intermediate golfers improve ball striking, swing movement and practice habits. Cost is $100 per person and is limited to the first 10 students. To sign up call Golf Universe 735-2900, or Jeff Bender 781-1516.
▪ Jeff Bender Golf Academy will host a four-week junior golf clinic from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays in May at Columbia Point. Children ages 7-15 will learn proper mechanics of ball striking, putting and chipping. Cost is $85 per student and registration is limited to the first 10 applicants. Sign up by calling the Columbia Point golf shop 946-0710 or Jeff Bender 781-1516.
▪ The Jeff Bender Golf Academy four-session Couples Golf Clinic will be held from 6-7:15 p.m. Fridays in May at Columbia Point. Cost is $100 per couple and is limited to first six couples. Sign up by calling the Columbia Point golf shop 946-0710 or Jeff Bender 781-1516.
▪ Ag World Golf Classic will run June 14 at Canyon Lakes. Register individually ($200) or as a team for the 18-hole scramble at agworldgolf.com or in person at 11 a.m., with shotgun start at 11:45. Event raises money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest, donating $160,000 in its first three years.
RUNNING
▪ For a schedule of upcoming running and multi-sport events in the Tri-Cities and local area, go to www.3RRR.org and click on the Calendar section of the 3 Rivers Road Runners website.
SOCCER
▪ The Washington State women’s soccer team will host three camps this summer with registration for each camp under way. The Cougars will host a Soccer Summer Camp (June 19-23 and July 10-14), Junior Elite Residential Camp (July 15-17), and Elite Residential Camp (July 20-23). The Cougars’ camps will be instructed by Washington State soccer coaches and players and are open to both boys and girls. Information and registration: www.athletics.wsu.edu/camps.
▪ The Bomber Soccer Academy will host two sessions in June for players (boys and girls) ages 6-13. The first session is June 19-23, while the second session is June 26-30. Sessions run from 9:30-11:30 a.m. each day and are at Bomber Field in Richland. Cost is $80 for players 6-10, and $90 for players 11-13. Teams of 5 or more will receive $10 per player. Price includes a T-shirt and soccer ball. Proceeds from the camp are used to improve the soccer fields at Richland High School. For more information, call Mark or Heidi Larson at 509-628-0283, or go to bombersoccer.com.
▪ Registration is under way for the UK International Soccer Camp being held July 10-14 at Mill Creek Sports Complex in Walla Walla. Multiple sessions are being offered for players ages 4-18 years and for all skill levels. Half day and full day camp options are available. For session pricing and information, visit the UK International Soccer website. All registrations will be taken on the UK International Soccer website at www.uksoccer.com. For more information, 527-4527.
▪ The Valley Rally 5V5 Tournament will be held June 10-11 at the SOZO Sports Complex in Yakima. Teams of five will compete against others in their respective age brackets, which range from youth to adult. Team registration ranges between $200-$275. For more information, contact Jenna Stratton at 888-978-7696 or https://valleyrally.net.
TARGET SHOOTING
▪ The Rattlesnake Mountain Shooting Facility (RMSF) Rose-Iris General Purpose Range is open to the public for target shooting Wednesday and Friday through Sundays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The RMSF is located near milepost 8 on State Route 225 north of Benton City. Each adult non-member shooter must pay a $10 fee. People under 18 may shoot for free when accompanied by a parent, guardian or grandparent. The Tri-Cities Shooting Association (TCSA) provides a staff of trained Range Safety Officers. The Shotgun Trap and Skeet ranges are open Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Wednesdays 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Go to www.tcsa.info for details.
TRACK AND FIELD
▪ Registration is open for an all-comers track meet in Walla Walla, 3 p.m. May 7 at Martin Field next to Borleske Stadium. Open to kids 12 and under. The cost is $3 if you are preregistered and $5 for on-site registration. You can preregister at the Parks and Recreation Office, 55 E Moore St. Registration is also available online at www.wwpr.us. Information: 527-4527.
YOGA
▪ Yoga Community, 4415 W. Clearwater in Kennewick, is offering a special workshop called Self Care: Finding Calm in Chaos at 5:30 p.m. on May 5. Fee is by donation. Yoga for Scoliosis and Back Care is a 6-week series starting May 4 at 6 p.m. Free is $85 and pre-registration is recommended. YC also offers beginning and advanced classes including Pilates/Yoga Flow (8:30 a.m. Tuesdays), Yin Yoga (5:30 p.m. Tuesdays), Unwind: Yoga to Release Tension (6 p.m. Wednesdays), Deep Stretch Yoga (9 a.m. Fridays) and All Levels Yoga (9 a.m. Saturdays). Drop-in fee is $17. Information: 509-521-4287; www.theyogacommunity.com.
Submit
To submit items, send e-mail to sports@tricityherald.com; mail to: Sports Calendar, 333 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, WA, 99336; fax to: 582-1510; or deliver to building.
Comments