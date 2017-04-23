Mid-Columbia sports TV/Radio listings for April 24-30

Monday, April 24
Television
MLB
4 p.m. ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh
7 p.m. MLB — L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco OR San Diego at Arizona (joined in progress)
NBA PLAYOFFS
4 p.m. NBA — First round, Game 5, Milwaukee at Toronto
5 p.m. TNT — First round, Game 4, Washington at Atlanta
7:30 p.m. TNT — First round, Game 4, Golden State at Portland
NHL PLAYOFFS
TBA — First round, Game 7, N.Y. Rangers at Montreal (if necessary)
TBA — First round, Game 6, Minnesota at St. Louis (if necessary)
TBA — First round, Game 7, San Jose at Edmonton (if necessary)
Radio
NBA PLAYOFFS
7:30 p.m. KTIX 1240 AM — First round, Game 4, Golden State at Portland
Tuesday, April 25
Television
BOXING
6 p.m. FS1 — Barrios vs. Lara, Molina vs. Ghvamichava
MLB
4 p.m. MLB — N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore
4 p.m. ROOT — Seattle at Detroit (7:30 replay)
NBA PLAYOFFS
TBA — First round, Game 5, Indiana at Cleveland (if necessary)
TBA — First round, Game 5, Oklahoma City at Houston (if necessary)
TBA — First round, Game 5, Memphis at San Antonio
TBA — First round, Game 5, Utah at L.A. Clippers
NHL PLAYOFFS
NBCSN — First round, Game 7, Toronto at Washington (if necessary)
SOCCER
11:45 a.m. NBCSN — Premier, Southampton at Chelsea
RADIO
MLB
4 p.m. ESPN 1340 AM — Seattle at Detroit
Wednesday, April 26
Television
GOLF
7:30 p.m., 11:30 p.m. GOLF — European PGA Tour, Volvo China Open
MLB
11 a.m. MLB — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox OR Cincinnati at Milwaukee (1:30 p.m.)
4 p.m. ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston
4 p.m. ROOT — Seattle at Detroit (7:30 replay)
7 p.m. MLB — L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco OR San Diego at Arizona (joined in progress)
NBA PLAYOFFS
TBA — First round, Game 5, Chicago at Boston (if necessary)
TBA — First round, Game 5, Atlanta at Washington (if necessary)
TBA — First round, Game 5, Portland at Golden State (if necessary)
NHL PLAYOFFS
TBA — First round, Game 7, Boston at Ottawa (if necessary)
TBA — First round, Game 7, St. Louis at Minnesota (if necessary)
SOCCER
11:40 a.m. ESPN2 — German Cup, semifinal, Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund
Noon NBCSN — Premier, Tottenham at Crystal Palace
RADIO
MLB
4 p.m. ESPN 1340 AM — Seattle at Detroit
NBA PLAYOFFS
TBA, KTIX 1240 AM — First round, Game 5, Portland at Golden State (if necessary)
Thursday, April 27
Television
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4:30 p.m. ESPN2 — LSU at Alabama
GOLF
9 a.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Texas Shootout
12:30 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans
7:30 p.m., 11:30 p.m. GOLF — European PGA Tour, Volvo China Open
MLB
10 a.m. MLB — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets
10 a.m. ROOT — Seattle at Detroit (7 p.m. replay)
4 p.m. MLB — N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR Houston at Cleveland (6 p.m.)
NBA PLAYOFFS
TBA — First round, Game 6, Cleveland at Indiana (if necessary)
TBA — First round, Game 6, Toronto at Milwaukee (if necessary)
TBA — First round, Game 6, Houston at Oklahoma City (if necessary)
TBA — First round, Game 6, San Antonio at Memphis (if necessary)
NFL
5 p.m. ESPN, NFL — 2017 NFL Draft, First round
SOCCER
Noon NBCSN — Premier, Manchester United at Manchester City
5 p.m. FS1 — FIFA Beach World Cup, Bahamas vs. Switzerland, at Nassau
RADIO
MLB
10 a.m. ESPN 1340 AM — Seattle at Detroit
Friday, April 28
Television
AUTO RACING
4 a.m. NBCSN — Formula One practice
8:30 a.m. FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series practice
10 a.m., noon FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series practice
1:30 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series qualifying
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m. FS1 — TCU at Texas Tech
6 p.m. SWX — St. Mary’s at Gonzaga
DRAG RACING
4 p.m. FS1 — NHRA qualifying (delayed)
GOLF
9 a.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Texas Shootout
12:30 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans
3 a.m. (Saturday) GOLF — European PGA Tour, Volvo China Open (delayed)
MLB
4 p.m. MLB — Chicago Cubs at Boston OR N.Y. Mets at Washington
4 p.m. ROOT — Seattle at Cleveland (7:30 replay)
NBA PLAYOFFS
TBA — First round, Game 6, Boston at Chicago (if necessary)
TBA — First round, Game 6, Washington at Atlanta (if necessary)
TBA — First round, Game 6, L.A. Clippers at Utah (if necessary)
TBA — First round, Game 6, Golden State at Portland (if necessary)
NFL
4 p.m. ESPN, NFL; 5 p.m. ESPN 2 — 2017 NFL Draft, second and third rounds
NHL PLAYOFFS
4:30 p.m. NBCSN — Semifinal, teams TBA
5 p.m. USA — Semifinal, teams TBA
TRACK & FIELD
2:30 p.m. NBCSN — Penn Relays
RADIO
MLB
4 p.m. ESPN 1340 AM — Seattle at Cleveland
NBA PLAYOFFS
TBA, KTIX 1240 AM — First round, Game 6, Golden State at Portland (if necessary)
Saturday, April 29
Television
AUTO RACING
5 a.m. CNBC — Formula One qualifying
6 a.m., 8:30 a.m. FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series practice
7 a.m. FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series qualifying
10 a.m. FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, ToyotaCare 250
4:30 p.m. NBCSN — IndyCar qualifying (delayed)
6:30 p.m. NBCSN — IndyCar, Phoenix Grand Prix
BOXING
1:15 p.m. SHO, HBO — Joshua vs. Klitschko
7 p.m. FS1 — Shumenov vs. Dorticos, Zambrano vs. Marrero
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m. SEC — Arkansas spring game
2 p.m. SWX — Eastern Washington spring game
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m. ESPN — Missouri at LSU
DRAG RACING
9 p.m. FS1 — NHRA qualifying (delayed)
GOLF
10 a.m. GOLF; noon, CBS — PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Noon GOLF — LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Texas Shootout
3 a.m. (Sunday) GOLF — European PGA Tour, Volvo China Open
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4 p.m. SWX — Richland at Kennewick
7 p.m. SWX — Chiawana at Hanford
KICKBOXING
12:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Glory 40
MOTOR SPORTS
2 p.m. FOX — AMA, Monster Energy Supercross
MLB
10 a.m. MLB — Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Toronto
1 p.m. FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Boston
1 p.m. ROOT — Seattle at Cleveland
4 p.m. FS1 — L.A. Angels at Texas
7 p.m. MLB — Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers OR San Diego at San Francisco (games joined in progress)
NBA PLAYOFFS
TNT — First round, Game 7, Indiana at Cleveland (if necessary)
TNT — First round, Game 7, Milwaukee at Toronto (if necessary)
TNT — First round, Game 7, Oklahoma City at Houston (if necessary)
TNT — First round, Game 7, Memphis at San Antonio (if necessary)
NFL
9 a.m. ESPN, NFL — 2017 NFL Draft, fourth-seventh rounds
NHL PLAYOFFS
Noon NBC — Semifinal, teams TBA
5 p.m. NBC — Semifinal, teams TBA
SOCCER
3:55 a.m. FS1 — Scottish Premier, Rangers vs. Celtic
7 a.m. CNBC — Premier, Leicester City at West Bromwich Albion
7 a.m. NBCSN — Premier, teams TBA
9:30 a.m.FOX — Bundesliga, Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich
9:30 a.m. NBC — Premier, Burnley at Crystal Palace
5 p.m. ROOT — MLS, Portland at FC Dallas
9:30 p.m. — MLS, New England at Seattle (delayed)
TRACK & FIELD
9:30 a.m. NBCSN — Penn Relays
Noon NBCSN — Drake Relays
RADIO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10:30 a.m., KONA 610 AM — Washington St. at Utah
MLB
1 p.m. ESPN 1340 AM — Seattle at Cleveland
Sunday, April 30
Television
AUTO RACING
4:30 a.m. NBCSN — Formula One, Russian Grand Prix
11 a.m. FOX — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Toyota Owners 400
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m. ESPN2 — Florida at Tennessee
Noon ESPN — Missouri at LSU
DRAG RACING
2:30 p.m. FS1 — NHRA, Four-Wide Nationals, finals (delayed)
GOLF
10 a.m. GOLF; noon, CBS — PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Noon GOLF — LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Texas Shootout
MLB
10 a.m. MLB — N.Y. Mets at Washington
10 a.m. ROOT — Seattle at Cleveland
5 p.m. ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Boston
NBA PLAYOFFS
TBA — First round, Game 7, Chicago at Boston (if necessary)
TBA — First round, Game 7, Atlanta at Washington (if necessary)
TBA — First round, Game 7, Portland at Golden State (if necessary)
TBA — First round, Game 7, Utah at L.A. Clippers (if necessary)
NHL PLAYOFFS
Noon NBC — Semifinal, teams TBA
4:30 p.m. NBCSN — Semifinal, teams TBA
RUGBY
11:30 a.m. NBCSN — Bath vs. Gloucester
SOCCER
4 a.m. CNBC — Premier, Swansea City at Manchester United
6 a.m. CNBC — Premier, Chelsea at Everton
6:30 a.m. FS1 — Bundesliga, Augsburg vs. Hamburg
8:30 a.m. NBCSN — Premier, Arsenal at Tottenham
Noon FS1 — MLS, D.C. United at Atlanta United
RADIO
MLB
10 a.m. ESPN 1340 AM — Seattle at Cleveland
NBA PLAYOFFS
TBA, KTIX 1240 AM — First round, Game 7, Portland at Golden State (if necessary)
Comments