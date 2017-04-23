Sports

April 23, 2017 6:44 PM

Mid-Columbia sports TV/Radio listings for April 24-30

Monday, April 24

Television

MLB

4 p.m. ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh

7 p.m. MLB — L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco OR San Diego at Arizona (joined in progress)

NBA PLAYOFFS

4 p.m. NBA — First round, Game 5, Milwaukee at Toronto

5 p.m. TNT — First round, Game 4, Washington at Atlanta

7:30 p.m. TNT — First round, Game 4, Golden State at Portland

NHL PLAYOFFS

TBA — First round, Game 7, N.Y. Rangers at Montreal (if necessary)

TBA — First round, Game 6, Minnesota at St. Louis (if necessary)

TBA — First round, Game 7, San Jose at Edmonton (if necessary)

Radio

NBA PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m. KTIX 1240 AM — First round, Game 4, Golden State at Portland

Tuesday, April 25

Television

BOXING

6 p.m. FS1 — Barrios vs. Lara, Molina vs. Ghvamichava

MLB

4 p.m. MLB — N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore

4 p.m. ROOT — Seattle at Detroit (7:30 replay)

NBA PLAYOFFS

TBA — First round, Game 5, Indiana at Cleveland (if necessary)

TBA — First round, Game 5, Oklahoma City at Houston (if necessary)

TBA — First round, Game 5, Memphis at San Antonio

TBA — First round, Game 5, Utah at L.A. Clippers

NHL PLAYOFFS

NBCSN — First round, Game 7, Toronto at Washington (if necessary)

SOCCER

11:45 a.m. NBCSN — Premier, Southampton at Chelsea

RADIO

MLB

4 p.m. ESPN 1340 AM — Seattle at Detroit

Wednesday, April 26

Television

GOLF

7:30 p.m., 11:30 p.m. GOLF — European PGA Tour, Volvo China Open

MLB

11 a.m. MLB — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox OR Cincinnati at Milwaukee (1:30 p.m.)

4 p.m. ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston

4 p.m. ROOT — Seattle at Detroit (7:30 replay)

7 p.m. MLB — L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco OR San Diego at Arizona (joined in progress)

NBA PLAYOFFS

TBA — First round, Game 5, Chicago at Boston (if necessary)

TBA — First round, Game 5, Atlanta at Washington (if necessary)

TBA — First round, Game 5, Portland at Golden State (if necessary)

NHL PLAYOFFS

TBA — First round, Game 7, Boston at Ottawa (if necessary)

TBA — First round, Game 7, St. Louis at Minnesota (if necessary)

SOCCER

11:40 a.m. ESPN2 — German Cup, semifinal, Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund

Noon NBCSN — Premier, Tottenham at Crystal Palace

RADIO

MLB

4 p.m. ESPN 1340 AM — Seattle at Detroit

NBA PLAYOFFS

TBA, KTIX 1240 AM — First round, Game 5, Portland at Golden State (if necessary)

Thursday, April 27

Television

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4:30 p.m. ESPN2 — LSU at Alabama

GOLF

9 a.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Texas Shootout

12:30 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans

7:30 p.m., 11:30 p.m. GOLF — European PGA Tour, Volvo China Open

MLB

10 a.m. MLB — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets

10 a.m. ROOT — Seattle at Detroit (7 p.m. replay)

4 p.m. MLB — N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR Houston at Cleveland (6 p.m.)

NBA PLAYOFFS

TBA — First round, Game 6, Cleveland at Indiana (if necessary)

TBA — First round, Game 6, Toronto at Milwaukee (if necessary)

TBA — First round, Game 6, Houston at Oklahoma City (if necessary)

TBA — First round, Game 6, San Antonio at Memphis (if necessary)

NFL

5 p.m. ESPN, NFL — 2017 NFL Draft, First round

SOCCER

Noon NBCSN — Premier, Manchester United at Manchester City

5 p.m. FS1 — FIFA Beach World Cup, Bahamas vs. Switzerland, at Nassau

RADIO

MLB

10 a.m. ESPN 1340 AM — Seattle at Detroit

Friday, April 28

Television

AUTO RACING

4 a.m. NBCSN — Formula One practice

8:30 a.m. FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series practice

10 a.m., noon FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series practice

1:30 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series qualifying

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m. FS1 — TCU at Texas Tech

6 p.m. SWX — St. Mary’s at Gonzaga

DRAG RACING

4 p.m. FS1 — NHRA qualifying (delayed)

GOLF

9 a.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Texas Shootout

12:30 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans

3 a.m. (Saturday) GOLF — European PGA Tour, Volvo China Open (delayed)

MLB

4 p.m. MLB — Chicago Cubs at Boston OR N.Y. Mets at Washington

4 p.m. ROOT — Seattle at Cleveland (7:30 replay)

NBA PLAYOFFS

TBA — First round, Game 6, Boston at Chicago (if necessary)

TBA — First round, Game 6, Washington at Atlanta (if necessary)

TBA — First round, Game 6, L.A. Clippers at Utah (if necessary)

TBA — First round, Game 6, Golden State at Portland (if necessary)

NFL

4 p.m. ESPN, NFL; 5 p.m. ESPN 2 — 2017 NFL Draft, second and third rounds

NHL PLAYOFFS

4:30 p.m. NBCSN — Semifinal, teams TBA

5 p.m. USA — Semifinal, teams TBA

TRACK & FIELD

2:30 p.m. NBCSN — Penn Relays

RADIO

MLB

4 p.m. ESPN 1340 AM — Seattle at Cleveland

NBA PLAYOFFS

TBA, KTIX 1240 AM — First round, Game 6, Golden State at Portland (if necessary)

Saturday, April 29

Television

AUTO RACING

5 a.m. CNBC — Formula One qualifying

6 a.m., 8:30 a.m. FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series practice

7 a.m. FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series qualifying

10 a.m. FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, ToyotaCare 250

4:30 p.m. NBCSN — IndyCar qualifying (delayed)

6:30 p.m. NBCSN — IndyCar, Phoenix Grand Prix

BOXING

1:15 p.m. SHO, HBO — Joshua vs. Klitschko

7 p.m. FS1 — Shumenov vs. Dorticos, Zambrano vs. Marrero

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m. SEC — Arkansas spring game

2 p.m. SWX — Eastern Washington spring game

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m. ESPN — Missouri at LSU

DRAG RACING

9 p.m. FS1 — NHRA qualifying (delayed)

GOLF

10 a.m. GOLF; noon, CBS — PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Noon GOLF — LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Texas Shootout

3 a.m. (Sunday) GOLF — European PGA Tour, Volvo China Open

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. SWX — Richland at Kennewick

7 p.m. SWX — Chiawana at Hanford

KICKBOXING

12:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Glory 40

MOTOR SPORTS

2 p.m. FOX — AMA, Monster Energy Supercross

MLB

10 a.m. MLB — Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Toronto

1 p.m. FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Boston

1 p.m. ROOT — Seattle at Cleveland

4 p.m. FS1 — L.A. Angels at Texas

7 p.m. MLB — Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers OR San Diego at San Francisco (games joined in progress)

NBA PLAYOFFS

TNT — First round, Game 7, Indiana at Cleveland (if necessary)

TNT — First round, Game 7, Milwaukee at Toronto (if necessary)

TNT — First round, Game 7, Oklahoma City at Houston (if necessary)

TNT — First round, Game 7, Memphis at San Antonio (if necessary)

NFL

9 a.m. ESPN, NFL — 2017 NFL Draft, fourth-seventh rounds

NHL PLAYOFFS

Noon NBC — Semifinal, teams TBA

5 p.m. NBC — Semifinal, teams TBA

SOCCER

3:55 a.m. FS1 — Scottish Premier, Rangers vs. Celtic

7 a.m. CNBC — Premier, Leicester City at West Bromwich Albion

7 a.m. NBCSN — Premier, teams TBA

9:30 a.m.FOX — Bundesliga, Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich

9:30 a.m. NBC — Premier, Burnley at Crystal Palace

5 p.m. ROOT — MLS, Portland at FC Dallas

9:30 p.m. — MLS, New England at Seattle (delayed)

TRACK & FIELD

9:30 a.m. NBCSN — Penn Relays

Noon NBCSN — Drake Relays

RADIO

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10:30 a.m., KONA 610 AM — Washington St. at Utah

MLB

1 p.m. ESPN 1340 AM — Seattle at Cleveland

Sunday, April 30

Television

AUTO RACING

4:30 a.m. NBCSN — Formula One, Russian Grand Prix

11 a.m. FOX — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Toyota Owners 400

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m. ESPN2 — Florida at Tennessee

Noon ESPN — Missouri at LSU

DRAG RACING

2:30 p.m. FS1 — NHRA, Four-Wide Nationals, finals (delayed)

GOLF

10 a.m. GOLF; noon, CBS — PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Noon GOLF — LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Texas Shootout

MLB

10 a.m. MLB — N.Y. Mets at Washington

10 a.m. ROOT — Seattle at Cleveland

5 p.m. ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Boston

NBA PLAYOFFS

TBA — First round, Game 7, Chicago at Boston (if necessary)

TBA — First round, Game 7, Atlanta at Washington (if necessary)

TBA — First round, Game 7, Portland at Golden State (if necessary)

TBA — First round, Game 7, Utah at L.A. Clippers (if necessary)

NHL PLAYOFFS

Noon NBC — Semifinal, teams TBA

4:30 p.m. NBCSN — Semifinal, teams TBA

RUGBY

11:30 a.m. NBCSN — Bath vs. Gloucester

SOCCER

4 a.m. CNBC — Premier, Swansea City at Manchester United

6 a.m. CNBC — Premier, Chelsea at Everton

6:30 a.m. FS1 — Bundesliga, Augsburg vs. Hamburg

8:30 a.m. NBCSN — Premier, Arsenal at Tottenham

Noon FS1 — MLS, D.C. United at Atlanta United

RADIO

MLB

10 a.m. ESPN 1340 AM — Seattle at Cleveland

NBA PLAYOFFS

TBA, KTIX 1240 AM — First round, Game 7, Portland at Golden State (if necessary)

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite

Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite 1:02

Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite
Gauthier's record run in the 100 meters at the Pasco Invite 0:08

Gauthier's record run in the 100 meters at the Pasco Invite
VIDEO: Carl Underwood returns as a champ 1:26

VIDEO: Carl Underwood returns as a champ

View More Video

Sports Videos